CIL-Con set to return to Cross County Mall in Mattoon

MATTOON — The CIL-Con paranormal, horror, anime, and gaming convention is scheduled to return to the Cross County Mall on Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited to be back after our two-year break due to COVID. We can’t wait to share this great event with a new crowd," said CIL-CON event coordinator Becky Castillo.

The 2022 CIL-Con will run 5-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, with free admission. Castillo said the purpose of this event is to bring a large comics convention-style experience to Central Illinois at an affordable price. She said they feel it is important for families to be able to attend events without breaking their budgets. She said they also strive to bring tourism to Mattoon.

CIL-Con is set to spotlight several guests from pop culture, such as "Walking Dead" actors Santiago Cirilo and Jeremy Ambler, "Wrong Turn" actress Jennie Malone, and SyFy Channel "Legendary Rock-n-Roll Ghost Hunter" Keith Age. The convention also will offer a gaming center featuring a System Gate TCG tournament and other games, plus several cosplay exhibitors throughout the event and a cosplay contest at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Castillo said an escape room, sponsored by Phoenix Rises LLC, has been a recent addition to the CIL-Con lineup. She said this zombie apocalypse-themed escape room will be held in the storefront next to Dunham's Sports. Admission will be free, but donations will be accepted.

The handmade crafts market at CIL-Con has signed up vendors of jewelry, pottery, soap and more, as well as providers of holistic and natural health products and services. In addition, area psychic/mediums will perform tarot, crystal, and aura readings there.

“Guests will be speaking throughout the day on many topics, including paranormal, tarot, and psychic abilities, along with many other topics” Castillo said. She added that, "We are always looking for ways to incorporate the entire Coles County community into CIL-Con. This year, we will be teaming up with Mattoon Creatives to host a Friday night Author and Artist Expo, featuring the amazing art and comic 'Mad Gasser of Mattoon' by John Rodriguez."