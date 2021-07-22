Coles County Fair resumes after COVID-19 stoppage

The 2021 Coles County Fair's carnival is set to open for the week at 4 p.m. Sunday in Charleston. Swyear Amusements of New Athens has provided the fair's carnival for many years and is returning after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swyear's Ferris in pictured on the carnival midway at the start of the 2019 fair.
JG-TC FILE PHOTO
Professional bull riding is scheduled to return to the Coles County Fair at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in Charleston after the 2020 fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trevor Zerrusen of Effingham is pictured competing in the National Federation of Professional Bull Riders event at the 2019 Coles County Fair in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE/TIMES-COURIER
The Coles County Fair demolition derby and its preceding children's demolition derby are scheduled to return at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 30 after the 2020 fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Little Miss Coles County Mia Stephen and Junior Miss Laney Wright were among those competing in the children's demolition derby at the 2019 Coles County Fair.
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Fair is scheduled to open Sunday night for a week full of carnival rides and grandstand events after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fair Board President Tom Jones said getting the fair going again after a long hiatus was challenging. Still, he said the fair was able to rely on long-term relationships with its regular sponsors, food vendors and carnival provider.
"They are just dedicated," Jones said. I appreciate that."
Jones said he still considers the Coles County Fair, which began in 1854, to be the oldest continuous fair in Illinois because other fairs statewide were also cancelled last year. The 2021 edition is scheduled for Sunday through Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds, 603 W. Madison Ave., in Charleston.
Swyear Amusements of New Athens is set to open its carnival for the week at 4 p.m. Sunday. Arm bands for unlimited rides will be available, for $25 each, at 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Ride tickets will offered two for one at 4-10 p.m. Tuesday and 1-5 p.m. July 31. Rides will be $1 each all day Aug. 1.
Grandstand events are slated to begin with the Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Fair Queen pageants at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. This will be followed by 7 p.m. Monday concert by Nashville-based country artist Jake Maurer, who played football at Eastern Illinois University and taught at Mattoon Middle School.
"A lot of people around here know him and he has a following," Jones said. "It will be a really good show."
Other grandstand events include truck and tractor pulls, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; a demolition derby, 7 p.m. July 30 following a children's derby at 6:30 p.m.; and professional bull riding, 7 p.m. July 31. Harness racing is planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and July 30.
In addition, Jones said the Charleston Police Department canine unit is preparing a demonstration as a free event on the afternoon of Aug. 1 at the grandstand. He said this demonstration, which was well received in 2019, and the $1 carnival rides are a way to give back to the community on the fair's final day.
On the side stage by the carnival midway, free concerts will be performed by the Battle Creek Band at 8 p.m. Wednesday and the Frame Band at 8 p.m. Thursday.
A variety of 4-H and open livestock shows will be held during the fair, culminating with a new Coles County Youth Livestock & General Projects Auction at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The auction was previously held by 4-H as a fundraiser for its youths, but is now being held by the fair board for 4-H'ers and other youths raising livestock.
Coles County 4-H program coordinator Jessica Hays said the 4-H events also will include a livestock awards presentation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, sponsored by Coles County Young Leaders and Rural King; and a Master Showmanship Contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The 4-H program had needed to virtually hold livestock shows and its auction last year due to the pandemic.
"I think everyone is pretty exited. Everyone is happy to be back together," Hays said of the 4-H youths.
Coles County Fair highlights
Sunday
4 p.m., carnival opens for the week
5:30 p.m., Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Fair Queen pageants
Monday
7 p.m. Jake Mauer concert
Tuesday
7 p.m., truck and tractor pull
Wednesday
5:30 p.m., Twilight Harness Racing
Thursday
5:30 p.m., Coles County Youth Livestock & General Projects Auction
7 p.m., truck and tractor pull
July 30
6:30 p.m., children's demolition derby
7 p.m., demolition derby
July 31
7 p.m., professional bull riding
Aug. 1
All day, $1 carnival rides
More information is available by calling the fair office at (217) 345-2656, or visiting colescountyfair.com/ or the Coles County Fair page on Facebook.
The Coles County Fair grandstand will host a concert at 7 p.m. Monday by Nashville-based country artist Jake Maurer, who played football at Eastern Illinois University and taught at Mattoon Middle School.