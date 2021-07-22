Coles County Fair resumes after COVID-19 stoppage

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Fair is scheduled to open Sunday night for a week full of carnival rides and grandstand events after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair Board President Tom Jones said getting the fair going again after a long hiatus was challenging. Still, he said the fair was able to rely on long-term relationships with its regular sponsors, food vendors and carnival provider.

"They are just dedicated," Jones said. I appreciate that."

Jones said he still considers the Coles County Fair, which began in 1854, to be the oldest continuous fair in Illinois because other fairs statewide were also cancelled last year. The 2021 edition is scheduled for Sunday through Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds, 603 W. Madison Ave., in Charleston.

Swyear Amusements of New Athens is set to open its carnival for the week at 4 p.m. Sunday. Arm bands for unlimited rides will be available, for $25 each, at 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Ride tickets will offered two for one at 4-10 p.m. Tuesday and 1-5 p.m. July 31. Rides will be $1 each all day Aug. 1.

Grandstand events are slated to begin with the Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Fair Queen pageants at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. This will be followed by 7 p.m. Monday concert by Nashville-based country artist Jake Maurer, who played football at Eastern Illinois University and taught at Mattoon Middle School.

"A lot of people around here know him and he has a following," Jones said. "It will be a really good show."

Other grandstand events include truck and tractor pulls, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; a demolition derby, 7 p.m. July 30 following a children's derby at 6:30 p.m.; and professional bull riding, 7 p.m. July 31. Harness racing is planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and July 30.

In addition, Jones said the Charleston Police Department canine unit is preparing a demonstration as a free event on the afternoon of Aug. 1 at the grandstand. He said this demonstration, which was well received in 2019, and the $1 carnival rides are a way to give back to the community on the fair's final day.

On the side stage by the carnival midway, free concerts will be performed by the Battle Creek Band at 8 p.m. Wednesday and the Frame Band at 8 p.m. Thursday.

A variety of 4-H and open livestock shows will be held during the fair, culminating with a new Coles County Youth Livestock & General Projects Auction at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The auction was previously held by 4-H as a fundraiser for its youths, but is now being held by the fair board for 4-H'ers and other youths raising livestock.

Coles County 4-H program coordinator Jessica Hays said the 4-H events also will include a livestock awards presentation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, sponsored by Coles County Young Leaders and Rural King; and a Master Showmanship Contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The 4-H program had needed to virtually hold livestock shows and its auction last year due to the pandemic.

"I think everyone is pretty exited. Everyone is happy to be back together," Hays said of the 4-H youths.

