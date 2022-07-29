Coles County Fair to feature Jake Maurer concert, other grandstand events

CHARLESTON — The upcoming Coles County Fair has a full week of grandstand events planned, including an encore performance by country artist Jake Maurer.

The fair, its carnival and its food vendors are scheduled to open Sunday at the Coles County Fairgrounds, 603 W. Madison Ave. in Charleston, and continue through Aug. 7. The grandstand events will begin with Little Miss, Junior, and Miss Coles County Queen pageants at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and then continue with Mauer's concert at 7 p.m. Monday.

Maurer, who played football at Eastern Illinois University and taught at Mattoon Middle School, is based in Nashville and is a regular headliner at the legendary Tootsie's Orchid Lounge downtown there. His annual tour has included yearly performances at Hawgarama in Regina, Saskatchewan and the Black Tie Tail Gate-We Care for Kids fundraiser in Ontario. His tour took him to the Coles County Fair last year.

"He wanted to come back, and everyone loved him," said Tomi Sue Austin, vice president of the fair board. "There were tons of people on the racetrack (in front of the stage) and they were dancing."

The grandstand event lineup also features truck and tractor pulls, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; twilight harness racing, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; a demolition derby, 7 p.m. Friday; and professional bull riding, 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Admission to the twilight harness racing will be free, while the others are ticketed events.

Austin said the fair's longtime carnival provider, Swyear Amusements of New Athens, will once again bring its rides and games to the fairgrounds. She said the food roster includes returning favorites, such as the Fry Guys Grill next to the midway and the Charleston Masonic Lodge booth next to the grandstand, and new vendors, such as La Luna Mexican Restaurant Food Truck from Mattoon and The Sizzlin Tizzler wood-fired pizza and sandwich truck from Mattoon.

The fair board reports that the Coles County Fair, founded in 1854, is in its 168th year. It is described as the oldest continuous fair in Illinois. Coles County's fair, like others throughout Illinois, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021.