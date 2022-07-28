Coles County Truck Convoy to be held at Lake Land College

MATTOON — The fourth annual Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois, set for Aug. 13, is scheduled to be held on the campus of Lake Land College for the first time.

“We want to showcase the trucking community while raising money for critically-ill children,” said Doug Overmyer, president of the convoy board. “Plus, we’re excited to add a fun truck rodeo before the convoy so some truckers can show off their skills.”

Participants and volunteers in this Make-a-Wish Illinois fundraiser should pre-register at colescountytruckconvoy.com. The gates for the event will open at 7 a.m. Aug. 13, with the truck rodeo starting at 8 a.m.

As trucks line up at Lake Land, participating truckers can participate in the skills competition. Bounce houses and food trucks will also be offered on site.

The fundraiser will culminate with the convoy heading out from Lake Land at 11:30 a.m. The long line of trucks will then travel through Mattoon, across Coles County on Illinois Route 16, and then through Charleston.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, such as long dreamed of family vacations. This nonprofit organization reports that research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-a-Wish Illinois has granted more than 16,000 wishes and continues its mission to “share the power of a wish” with children in all areas of the state, including Coles County.

Veteran truck driver Sid Eggers and his wife, Joy, founded the annual Coles County Truck Convoy in 2019 after taking inspiration from a similar Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Pennsylvania, and they remain involved in the convoy.

The convoy debuted at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. The fundraiser was held at the Coles County Memorial Airport in 2020 and the former Trailmobile factory site in Charleston in 2021 before being planned for Lake Land's campus this year.

Kelly Allee, director of marketing and public relations for Lake Land, said the college is pleased to provide a venue for the convoy.