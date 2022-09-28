Coles County's Five Mile House to be busy place this weekend

CHARLESTON — Five Mile House will be full of activity this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the site will host the Blacksmith Hammer-In that will include blacksmithing demonstrations, items for sale and an archaeology display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That will be followed by a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 pm. The event is open to anyone who likes dancing.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 2, Five Mile House will host its Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. It will include many activities for children and adults to enjoy including hands-on pioneer food preservation, spinning demonstrations, farm animal petting zoo, rope-making, cider pressing, chair caning, candle dipping, Amazing Andrew the Magician, a live band, honey and handmade soap, pumpkins and gourds for sale.