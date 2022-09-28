 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County's Five Mile House to be busy place this weekend

Five Mile House, Blacksmithing

Attendees at Five Mile House watching the blacksmithing of a handle for the giant grinding wheel.

CHARLESTON — Five Mile House will be full of activity this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the site will host the Blacksmith Hammer-In that will include blacksmithing demonstrations, items for sale and an archaeology display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That will be followed by a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 pm. The event is open to anyone who likes dancing. 

Then on Sunday, Oct. 2, Five Mile House will host its Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. It will include many activities for children and adults to enjoy including hands-on pioneer food preservation, spinning demonstrations, farm animal petting zoo, rope-making, cider pressing, chair caning, candle dipping, Amazing Andrew the Magician, a live band, honey and handmade soap, pumpkins and gourds for sale.

This site, which is called Coles County’s oldest surviving farmstead, is located at Illinois Route 130 and the Westfield Road. For more information, go fivemilehouse.org of visit the group's Facebook page.

