Cookie Candy Caper to be held in Casey

CASEY — The Women’s Visions Circle of the Casey United Methodist Church will once again host its “Christmas, Cookie, and Candy Caper,” which offers holiday treats and other items for only $6 a pound.

Many of the items are suitable for freezing. The event will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Fellowship Hall. One pound bags of pecans will also be available for $10.

A flea-market room will also be featured.