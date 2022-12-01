 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Cookie Candy Caper to be held in Casey

  • 0

CASEY — The Women’s Visions Circle of the Casey United Methodist Church will once again host its  “Christmas, Cookie, and Candy Caper,” which offers holiday treats and other items for only $6 a pound.

Follow these cookie baking tips to bake the best batch every time, not just for Christmas. Buzz60s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Many of the items are suitable for freezing. The event will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Fellowship Hall. One pound bags of pecans will also be available for $10.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A flea-market room will also be featured.

Christmas Around the Square returns to Toledo

Breakfast will be served, featuring a menu of sausage-egg casserole, pastries, and fruit. Advance tickets may be purchased in the UMC office during office hours for $5. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. The cost is $6 the day of the event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moves in a Minute: “The Fabelmans”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Moves in a Minute: “The Fabelmans”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News