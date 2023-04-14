CHARLESTON — Community members are invited to line dance and country swing the night away at the new Boot Scootin' Barn.

Owner Sam Stowell of Charleston, who is a trained dancer and instructor, opened this country dance hall on April 8 in the Merchants Building at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. This venue is open 7-11 p.m. every Saturday, with the first half hour devoted to lessons for beginning dancers.

"It's good to help people feel a little more confident when the music starts playing," Stowell said of the lessons, which are included in the per person admission of $5 cash or $6 card.

The 2014 graduate of Charleston High School, said he built up his own confidence by going to country dance halls while attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he majored in biology and minored in ballroom dancing. Stowell was a member of the ballroom dancing team at Brigham Young and later served as an adjunct dance instructor there.

Outside of school, Stowell managed a country dance hall in the Provo area and then served as a professional ballroom dancing instructor in Texas after graduating. Stowell said he moved back to Charleston in November and began working on his goal of opening a dance hall there, where community dance members could dance at a more affordable price than those he saw as an instructor.

"I was looking everywhere I could to find a place where I could hold my dance hall," Stowell said, adding that he eventually got connected to the Coles County Fair Board. "They got the building all ready and helped me get started."

Fair board member Mitch Titus said they have been making facility improvements to the Merchants Building and other areas of the fairgrounds, so they are glad to see community members utilizing the facilities there outside of Coles County Fair week.

"We just thought it would be a great opportunity," Titus said of hosting the Boot Scottin' Barn, adding they were pleased by its opening night attendance. "Hopefully it will just grow from here and the community can enjoy it and use it on Saturday nights."

Stowell said the family friendly dance hall, which does not allow alcohol, drew more than 120 dancers ranging in age from children to senior citizens during its opening night. Stowell said he anticipates that attendance might increase now that the Eastern holiday season is over and Eastern Illinois University students are back in town, noting that the school has a new line dancing club.

The House of Brisket food truck was on hand for the Boot Scottin' Barn's debut. Stowell said he does not have a food truck signed up for Saturday, April 15, yet, but hopes to have concessions available on a regular basis as the dance season continues.

"I want to provide someplace fun for people to come and have a good time that's different," Stowell said.