NEOGA — The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is set to present entertainment under the big top on Tuesday in Neoga and on Wednesday in Casey.

Culpepper & Merriweather reported on its website that it's a tented, one-ring circus performing two 90-minute shows seven days a week across 17 different states per season.

"No seat is further than 40 feet away from the ring, so you don't have to worry about missing any of the action. See big cats, aerialists, horses, Leo the Clown, daredevils and so much more," Culpepper & Merriweather said.

The Friends of Lake Mattoon will sponsor circus performances as a fundraiser at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Neoga Community Center, at Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

Neoga advance tickets can be purchased at a discounted price at Lake Mattoon Marine; City Hall, Villa on 45, and First Neighbor Bank in Neoga; ISS Insurance and First Neighbor Bank in Mattoon; and Teutopolis State Bank.

The Casey Popcorn Festival will sponsor circus performances as a fundraiser at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Park, where this annual festival will be held Labor Day weekend.

Casey advance tickets can be purchased at a discounted price at Casey State Bank, City Hall, First Neighbor Bank, Preferred Bank, and Modell Tees.

Advance tickets for both locations can also be purchased online at https://cm-circus.square.site/. Culpepper & Merriweather holds a tent raising and tour at 9:30 a.m. on circus days, followed by the midway opening at 4 p.m. with activities and concessions.