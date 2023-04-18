Strong Beginnings daycare 3-year-old age group teacher Zoe Meadows leads a group of children past the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus tent as workers raise this 8,800-square-foot big top Tuesday morning in Neoga.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Percheron draft horses Dusty, at left, and Bramba graze on grass Tuesday morning behind the Neoga Community Center, formerly the Neoga Elementary School. The Loyal Family, 10th generation bareback riders, perform acrobatics while riding on Dusty and Bramba under the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus big top.
NEOGA — The sheet of vinyl that covered a large swath of the Neoga Community Center's back lawn was transformed into an 8,800-square-foot big top tent as local children pointed in excitement Tuesday morning.
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus workers were setting up the tent to host performances by big cats, aerialists, horses, clowns, daredevils and other acts later that night. The Neoga performances were arranged as a fundraiser for the Friends of Lake Mattoon.
Community members are invited to see the big top rise again at a new location, Casey's Fairview Park, and tour the circus grounds at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19. This will precede performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m. that night as a fundraiser for Casey Popcorn Festival.
Tickets can be purchased at the gates just prior to the circus performances. Advance tickets for the Casey performances are still available at participating local businesses, listed on the Casey Popcorn Festival's Facebook page.
Charleston High School senior Abby Smith, one of two actresses playing Ella, and Mikey Fleming, one of two actors playing Prince Topher, pose for a photo with Madelyn Huddlestan during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at the school.
Senior Madison Step, who plays Ella's stepmother Madame, and sisters Maggie, 4, and Penelope, 6, Bonwell admire each other's dresses during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School.
Freshman Zoey Smyser, who plays a townsperson, greets Jenn King and her daughters, 8-year-old Audrey and 2-year-old Charlotte, during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. The table in the foreground is filled with treats created by Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston.
Castmates Mia Carcasi, at center, and Tristan Williams, at far right, prepare to help children take ballroom dancing lessons during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. Carcasi, a sophomore, is playing a ballroom dancer, and Williams, a senior, is one of two actors playing Prince Topher in the school's spring musical production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
Sisters Cera Black, 3, seated at left, and Kendall Black, 7, seated at right, place crowns on their heads with the help of their cousin Chloe Wilson, 8, during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School.
A Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle event was held Saturday morning at Charleston High School as a preview of the school's upcoming spring musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Lee Acton, tour guide by day and circus clown by night, speaks to children from Strong Beginnings daycare of Neoga as they peak around him to see one of the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus tigers in its pen Tuesday morning in Neoga.
