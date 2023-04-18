NEOGA — The sheet of vinyl that covered a large swath of the Neoga Community Center's back lawn was transformed into an 8,800-square-foot big top tent as local children pointed in excitement Tuesday morning.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus workers were setting up the tent to host performances by big cats, aerialists, horses, clowns, daredevils and other acts later that night. The Neoga performances were arranged as a fundraiser for the Friends of Lake Mattoon.

Community members are invited to see the big top rise again at a new location, Casey's Fairview Park, and tour the circus grounds at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19. This will precede performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m. that night as a fundraiser for Casey Popcorn Festival.

Tickets can be purchased at the gates just prior to the circus performances. Advance tickets for the Casey performances are still available at participating local businesses, listed on the Casey Popcorn Festival's Facebook page.