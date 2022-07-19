Cumberland 4-H Fair to be held at new Extension Education Center

TOLEDO — The upcoming Cumberland County 4-H Fair is scheduled to be held at the new Cumberland County Extension Education Center for the first time.

The University of Illinois Extension office in Cumberland County has reported that the new Extension Education Center, located in a former church building at 205 S. New York St. in Toledo, will make its 4-H Fair debut during the general project show at 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

Cumberland County 4-H youths will start making fair week use of the center's new livestock exhibition building during the beef, goat, sheep and swine weigh-ins Thursday evening. Livestock shows are planned Friday-Sunday, culminating with the senior and junior master showmanship competitions at 6 p.m. Sunday and the auction at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Other events at the fair will include the llama/alpaca show at 1 p.m. Monday and the horse show at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the center's new horse show ring. The new Caffinator coffee truck from Greenup is scheduled to be at the fair on Friday, Saturday and Monday. The Cumberland County 4-H Federation plans to sell pork burger meals during the auction Tuesday.

In addition, the Toledo Volunteers community group plans to open its Pup Stand on the courthouse square from 4-7 p.m. Monday to sell corndogs and other concessions as a fundraiser for the Extension Education Center.