 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Cumberland fairgrounds to host Spring Demolition Derby

  • 0

GREENUP — The Cumberland County Fairgrounds is scheduled to host its Spring Demolition Derby on Saturday.

Organizers reported that the event will start with a bomber race at 5:30 p.m. for 4- or 6-cylinder cars, followed by the main derby at 6 p.m. The derby will feature stock compact, stock half-ton pickup and SUV, mini truck SUV and van, and power puff stock classes of competition. Spectator admission will be $15 for adults and $10 for children at the grandstand, and $20 for everyone in the pits.

The 2022 Cumberland County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 13-21, with a headlining concert by country artists Ned Ledoux and Josh Kiser at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. More information about the derby and the fair is available at https://thecumberlandcountyfair.com/.

Coles County Fair demolition derby

1 of 23

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two new teasers set the stage for Netflix's 'Resident Evil'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two new teasers set the stage for Netflix's 'Resident Evil'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News