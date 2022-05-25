Cumberland fairgrounds to host Spring Demolition Derby

Organizers reported that the event will start with a bomber race at 5:30 p.m. for 4- or 6-cylinder cars, followed by the main derby at 6 p.m. The derby will feature stock compact, stock half-ton pickup and SUV, mini truck SUV and van, and power puff stock classes of competition. Spectator admission will be $15 for adults and $10 for children at the grandstand, and $20 for everyone in the pits.