Cumberland fairgrounds to host Spring Demolition Derby

GREENUP — The Cumberland County Fairgrounds is scheduled to host its Spring Demolition Derby on Saturday. Organizers reported that the event will start with a bomber race at 5:30 p.m. for 4- or 6-cylinder cars, followed by the main derby at 6 p.m. The derby will feature stock compact, stock half-ton pickup and SUV, mini truck SUV and van, and power puff stock classes of competition. Spectator admission will be $15 for adults and $10 for children at the grandstand, and $20 for everyone in the pits.
The 2022 Cumberland County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 13-21, with a headlining concert by country artists Ned Ledoux and Josh Kiser at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. More information about the derby and the fair is available at
https://thecumberlandcountyfair.com/.
Close
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (21)
A car smokes at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (17)
Drivers compete in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15
Drivers compete in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (11)
Mud flies during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (4)
Spectators get a close look at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (9)
Cars crowd the track at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (13)
The demolition derby is under way at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (19)
Vehicles crash into each other at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (1)
Vehicles collide in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (15)
Autos smash into each other during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (6)
Trucks have their turn in a heat at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (14)
Autos crowd the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (3)
A pair of vehicles hit hard at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (10)
Drivers participate in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (5)
Trucks collide at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (8)
The crowd watches a heat at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (22)
A car smokes during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (20)
Cars rev it up during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (18)
Cars hit the mud in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (2)
Mud gathers on one vehicle at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (16)
Cars collide during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (7)
Trucks collide during their heat of the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (12)
Cars hit each other during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (21)
A car smokes at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (17)
Drivers compete in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15
Drivers compete in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (11)
Mud flies during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (4)
Spectators get a close look at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (9)
Cars crowd the track at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (13)
The demolition derby is under way at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (19)
Vehicles crash into each other at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (1)
Vehicles collide in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (15)
Autos smash into each other during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (6)
Trucks have their turn in a heat at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (14)
Autos crowd the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (3)
A pair of vehicles hit hard at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (10)
Drivers participate in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (5)
Trucks collide at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (8)
The crowd watches a heat at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (22)
A car smokes during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (20)
Cars rev it up during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (18)
Cars hit the mud in the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (2)
Mud gathers on one vehicle at the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (16)
Cars collide during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (7)
Trucks collide during their heat of the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Coles County Fair - Demolition Derby 07/31/15 (12)
Cars hit each other during the demolition derby at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Friday.
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!