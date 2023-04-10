DECATUR — Author Jennifer Chiaverini will be the guest speaker at this year's Quilt Fest, hosted by the Decatur Quilters Guild.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Decatur Civic Center. Admission is $8.

Chiaverini will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday. She is author of "The Elm Creek Quilt" series and many historical fiction books such as "Switchboard Soldiers," "The Women’s March," and "Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker."

Quilt Fest also will feature fabric and quilting related vendors offering specials and demonstrations. There will also be a sew-along project, "Quilts for the Veteran," for attendees to sit and sew a block.

The Guild gift boutique will be open, as well as door prizes throughout the two-day event and a silent auction offering quilts and quality hand-sewn projects with proceeds going to Project Read, a local organization focusing on literacy. Quilt appraisals by Lynn Contri will be available by appointment throughout the event.

“We Quilt our Town” is a judged show and is open to all quilters. There is a special category just for kids quilts as well with prizes awarded for best quilt. To submit a quilt for the judged show, find the registration forms at decaturquiltersguild.com.

A Quilt Auction will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Quilts and items will be available for review and inspection both Friday and Saturday. Anyone is welcome to submit a quilt for the auction and a reserve purchase price may be set. Items may be finished quilts, unfinished quilt tops, quilted or embroidered projects. Quilters will receive 70% of the proceeds. Registration forms can be found at the Guild’s website.