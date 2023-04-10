DECATUR — Author Jennifer Chiaverini will be the guest speaker at this year's Quilt Fest, hosted by the Decatur Quilters Guild.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Decatur Civic Center. Admission is $8.
Chiaverini will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday. She is author of "The Elm Creek Quilt" series and many historical fiction books such as "Switchboard Soldiers," "The Women’s March," and "Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker."
Quilt Fest also will feature fabric and quilting related vendors offering specials and demonstrations. There will also be a sew-along project, "Quilts for the Veteran," for attendees to sit and sew a block.
The Guild gift boutique will be open, as well as door prizes throughout the two-day event and a silent auction offering quilts and quality hand-sewn projects with proceeds going to Project Read, a local organization focusing on literacy. Quilt appraisals by Lynn Contri will be available by appointment throughout the event.
“We Quilt our Town” is a judged show and is open to all quilters. There is a special category just for kids quilts as well with prizes awarded for best quilt. To submit a quilt for the judged show, find the registration forms at decaturquiltersguild.com.
A Quilt Auction will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Quilts and items will be available for review and inspection both Friday and Saturday. Anyone is welcome to submit a quilt for the auction and a reserve purchase price may be set. Items may be finished quilts, unfinished quilt tops, quilted or embroidered projects. Quilters will receive 70% of the proceeds. Registration forms can be found at the Guild’s website.
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on June 12, 2021 at Lytle Park. The 2022 show is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Lytle.
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Dawn O'Brien of Charleston, at left, points out her quilt to Tanya Morton and Mary Morton, both of Mattoon, on Saturday, June 12 during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show at Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Mini quilts line the front of a garden shed during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday in Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Quilts are arranged around Lytle Park's yoga circle during he Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12.