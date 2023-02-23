CHARLESTON — The 12th annual Men Who Cook fundraiser for the Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lifespan Center, 11021 East County Road, Charleston.
This potluck-style event features over 30 local men preparing bite-sized samples of their favorite dish for public judging. There will be a tasting from 6-7:30 p.m., with awards to follow.
There is no charge to attend this event, but donations are collected and appreciated. The suggested donation is $25 or more per attendee.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sample the prepared dishes and vote for their favorites. Trophies are awarded to the top three chefs in each category and the Grand Master Chef will also be named.
Soft drinks, wine and beer will be provided. The evening will also feature door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a processed hog raffle, and auction items.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois is a not-for-profit agency serving children who are victims of sexual and/or severe physical abuse.
For more information, contact Robyn Carr at childadvocacy@consolidated.net.
