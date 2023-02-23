This Is an older 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2014 sq ft farmhouse on 1 acre with a 32x48 (2016) pole barn, and a 10x15 outdoor (heated/cooled) Office building. This home has forced heat and air with 2 corn burner stoves to help offset the heating costs. This property also has an established grapevine, several young fruit trees, elderberries, blackberries and strawberries. Beautiful established trees on this property as well as new trees that will mature and add great value and privacy. In the backyard you will find a wonderful designated garden area as well. A great country property that is located approx 2.5 miles east of Cooks Mills IL. If you're looking for a house in the country but still close enough to conveniences you'll want to check out this opportunity! Inspections are welcome but home will be sold AS IS!

