Ashmore Fireman's Club to hold burger fry fundraiser

ASHMORE — The Ashmore Firemen’s Club plans to hold a burger fry Saturday, Dec. 10, evening to raise funds for volunteer firefighter Terry Price as he faces expenses from recently being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Club members will be grilling burgers from 4-7 p.m. for dine in at the Ashmore Community Center, 211 S. Illinois St., and for to go orders. Donations will be taken for the burger meals, which also will include a bag of chips and a drink.

Weather permitting, an Arch 3 air medical helicopter will land on the community center grounds during the event. The Ashmore Fire Protection District’s trucks also will be on display.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

