Ashmore Fireman's Club to hold burger fry fundraiser

ASHMORE — The Ashmore Firemen’s Club plans to hold a burger fry Saturday, Dec. 10, evening to raise funds for volunteer firefighter Terry Price as he faces expenses from recently being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Club members will be grilling burgers from 4-7 p.m. for dine in at the Ashmore Community Center, 211 S. Illinois St., and for to go orders. Donations will be taken for the burger meals, which also will include a bag of chips and a drink.