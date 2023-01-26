Champaign County Restaurant Week returns for seventh year

CHAMPAIGN — The 7th Annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week, presented by Visit Champaign County, returns with a record number of participants. The nine-day celebration of their award-winning culinary scene held Friday, Jan. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 4 and includes options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert at 42 local restaurants.

The event encourages residents and visitors to discover new restaurants, flavors, and dishes during the week. Over the past six years, the event has continued to grow despite the pandemic, staffing challenges, and adverse weather.

“It’s been exciting to see several new restaurants participate in 2023 as we start to recover from the past few years,” states Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement from Visit Champaign County. “The success of the past continues to propel restaurants to participate year after year, with more seeing the value in introducing new diners to their locations during this event.”

Menus for participating restaurants are available at ccrestaurantweek.org.

“There truly is an option for everyone, from a variety of international flavors, farm-to-table, pizza, BBQ, vegetarian dishes, and so much more,” explains Reifsteck. “Whether you want a meal with your young family or you’re planning a date night, we have something for every price point and every palate. The addition of several campustown spots also makes it easier for University of Illinois students to participate in the celebration.”

Diners can also participate in an Instagram contest, sharing their pictures and experiences with #CCRestaurantWeek for a chance to win a $100 gift card to their Champaign County area restaurant of choice.

Diners can find information at ccrestaurantweek.org or on Visit Champaign County’s Facebook event. For more information, contact Terri Reifsteck at 217-351-4133 or terrir@visitchampaigncounty.org.