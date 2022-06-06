Food truck events kicking off in Coles County area

CHARLESTON — Dayton Leinweber works in manufacturing now but he got extensive experience baking pizzas and making sub sandwiches in the restaurant industry before that.

The Charleston resident plans to put that experience to new use when he debuts his new The Sizzlin Tizzler wood fired pizza and subs business from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Hindsboro Civic Center parking lot during one of multiple food truck events that are being held in and around Coles County.

"This has been something I have been talking about for a long, long time," Leinweber said of starting a food truck. "It's something I have always been passionate about."

Growing interest by entrepreneurs and customers in food truck dining opportunities, particularly in the wake of indoor dining restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in these trucks becoming a regular sight in recent years locally beyond their traditional venues at fairs and festivals.

The Oakland-Hindsboro Charitable Foundation was scheduled to kick off its annual Mondays in the Park food truck series this week, weather permitting, and continue these events at 4-7 p.m. every Monday through June 27 at Lake Park in Oakland.

Ashmore village officials plan to hold their annual Tasty Tuesdays food truck series from 4-8 p.m. this week and continue it every Tuesday, except Aug. 2., through Aug. 30 at the village park. The monthly food truck event series in Hindsboro, which is part of the Oakland School District, started in May and is scheduled to continue from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 13.

Stephanie Logan, vice president of the Oakland-Hindsboro Charitable Foundation, said they started Oakland's food truck series last year to help bring more dining opportunities to the community. She noted that the series is held on Mondays, when William's Café in Oakland is closed, but the café still brings desserts to these events at Lake Park.

"Last year, we had lots of people who sat in the pavilion and visited while they ate. It's the perfect location," Logan said.

Ashmore Village Clerk Kelsey Willison said her predecessor, Jackie Freezeland, started Tasty Tuesdays two to three years ago. She said Ashmore residents can pick up food from the I & I Deli gas station, but there are few other food opportunities in the village.

"It's really nice to have a different option on Tuesday evenings," Willison said, adding that it's also nice to not have to cook or do dishes on those nights.

In Mattoon, Friendship Garden has been hosting Summer Food Truck Days with events set from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday this week, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12. The Cross County Mall has been hosting food trucks periodically at lunchtime Tuesdays this year. In Charleston, the Kasabi Japanese Hibachi & Sushi food truck became a permanent fixture last fall at Lincoln Avenue and Douglas Drive.

Food and drink trucks such as Big Al's Shakeups, Don Sol Food Truck, House of Brisket, and Swee Tea'z have operated at various locations in Coles County and post their schedules ahead of item on their Facebook pages.

Big Al's Shakeups owner Chris Walden of Mattoon said he was facing the prospect of being unemployed when the pandemic shut down festivals and fairs in 2020. However, Walden said he made use of new locations and many businesses and community organizations invited Big Al's to bring its shakeups to them, including for fundraisers.

"We changed our business model," Walden said.

