Inaugural Mattoon Midweek Market continuing through October

MATTOON — Jim Hanken and Annette Coslow, like many others, have made an addition to their shopping and dining routine this year.

The two Humboldt residents stop by the new Celebrate Downtown Mid Week Farmers Market late afternoon on Wednesdays on the south side of Western Avenue downtown to pick up fruits and vegetables for their pantry, plus tamales or other prepared food for their supper.

"We come here quite often," Hanken said on Wednesday, adding they have learned that the tamales from Juanito's Mexican Cocina in Mattoon go quickly. "We were here early. We didn't want to miss out."

The Mid Week Market debuted this spring and is held 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday, with it set to continue through October. Organizer Bernie de Buhr said he got the idea from the farm stand that the Fit-2-Serve community gardening group has set up late afternoon midweek in recent years at his store, de Buhr's Feed & Seed, 2001 Western Ave.

De Buhr said the Mid Week Market is held as a special event under the name of the Celebrate Downtown group, which also hosts Halloween Trunk-or-Treat and Christmas celebrations. He said this helped the market with Coles County Health Department permitting for food vendors.

One of the food vendors de Buhr has recruited is Juanito's, where he is a regular customer. Juanito's co-owner Manuel Mejia said de Buhr asked what they could bring to the Mid Week Market, and they decided that large batches of steamed tamales would be a good fit. Still, Mejia said he has been pleasantly surprised by how well the jalapeno and cheese, pork in red salsa, and chicken in green salsa tamales have been received.

"We have been selling up to 400 tamales every time we come here," Mejia said.

Lisa DuFrain, who works nearby at House Brothers, said while purchasing her first Juanito's tamales that she has already become a fan of J.D.'s Country Bake Shop's barbecue at the market. The stand offers baked goods on a weekly basis and periodically offers a barbecue stand there, including one set for Oct. 12.

"The barbecue is delicious. You can just take it home and eat it later. That's what's so nice about it," DuFrain said.

The Mid Week Market's baked goods vendors also have included Patty Lou's Sweet Treats, which offered lemon velvet cupcakes, buttery pan roles, cherry pie bars and more Wednesday. Owner Tammy Courtney said she launched her bakery business, named in memory of her mother, in 2015 and then got back into the swing of things this year following the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtney said this market has been a great venue for helping get her baked goods to the public.

"De Buhr's is such a big part of the community. It's fun to be here," Courtney said, adding that she has met regular customers at the market.

Mattoon resident Brenda Hall said she has been regularly visiting the Midweek Market to purchase baked goods, plus green beans, tomatoes and more from farm stand vendors such as Edward Spencer of Trilla. Hall said she loves going to the market because the sale items there are good and the vendors are friendly.

Spencer, who also has brought his stand to the Lytle Park farmers market on Friday mornings, said he appreciates having another opportunity to sell his homegrown cucumbers, peppers and other vegetables in Mattoon. He said he has developed regular customers as they have stopped by on the way home from work.

Farm stand vendor Travis Henson of Hutton said he had mainly sold his homegrown produce at farmers markets in Charleston but recently decided to give the Mid Week Market a try. Henson said he appreciates that he has time during the day to gather up his eggplants, tomatoes and other vegetables for this late afternoon market, and that he shares space there with food vendors.