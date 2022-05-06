Sigel mother, daughter partner on food, coffee trucks

SIGEL — Casey Walk started her Gate to Plate food truck in summer 2020 with the help of her daughter, Reese Jones, so she knew the teen had a lot of experience running a business.

As a mother though, Walk said she wanted to ensure her daughter was ready when the young entrepreneur decided to open her own Belle Vie gourmet coffee truck in 2021. Walk said she found that her daughter was well prepared with her business plan, inventory and everything else.

"She had things all figured out. She did it herself," Walk recalled with pride in her voice. "She has it under control. It's been impressive to see."

Jones, now 19, gave credit back to her mom for this success, saying that they both like to be busy and feel like they are doing something worthwhile.

"That's because of how she raised me," Jones said. "She has raised me to be a very independent person and I appreciate that."

Brad and Casey Walk have raised Jones on their family farm with their other children — Dalton, 23; Conner, 20; Karlie, 17; and Mason, 13. Their farm includes beef cattle and swine operations, which have supplied Gate to Plate with menu items and a name. Walk said "farm to table" is a popular restaurant concept; and her husband noted their beef and pork is going from their farm gate to customers' plates.

Walk said the food truck idea began with her suggesting to her father a few years ago that he should start such a business to serve workers at a big solar farm construction project in rural Clay County. Walk said she ended up acquiring a 6-foot-by-12-foot food trailer in Altamont and trying it out for workers and customers at their family farm.

They took Gate to Plate on the road to pop-up locations, charitable efforts and other special events in summer 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurant dining rooms were closed as a public health precaution.

Gate to Plate has been serving up bratwursts, hamburgers, porkburgers and its signature "Piggy Back" combination hamburger and porkburger ever since then. Walk has worked at Gate to Plate alongside her three youngest children, while the two older boys have been pressed into service to deliver supplies to the food truck as needed.

Walk said Gate to Plate soon outgrew its original small trailer, so they acquired a 8-foot-by-16-foot later in 2020 in the Chicago area. They converted the first trailer over the winter for Jones to use for her new Belle Vie gourmet coffee truck business.

Jones said she started Belle View as a project for her participation in the Effingham County CEO class, in which high students learn how to become entrepreneurs and then start their own businesses. She has continued on with the gourmet coffee truck after graduating from high school.

"I love coffee. I still love coffee. I was drinking it way too much for a 17-year-old at the time," Jones said with a laugh.

Belle Vie is scheduled to take part in the new Boutique Boulevard vendor fair at the Cross County Mall from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, among other upcoming events.

Walk said she is scaling back on operating Gate to Plate as she prepares to open Ginger Ale's drink franchises in Mattoon and Effingham, but still plans to bring the food truck to Rural King's second Harvest of Hope concert this summer at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Walk said operating the two trucks has continued to be a great learning and bonding experience for her and her family.

"We have a lot of fun doing it. That's for sure," Walk said.

Customers can find Gate to Plate and Belle Vie's traveling locations by visiting the Facebook pages for these two businesses.

