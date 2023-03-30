CHARLESTON — Tickets are available for the the 4-H Annual Pork Chop BBQ to be held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the 4-H Center at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.

The meal is drive-through only.

The 4-H BBQ is hosted by Coles County Extension Foundation and served by local 4-H youths and other volunteers. Proceeds from the barbecue are used to fund 4-H educational youth programs, reaching more than 300 youth across Coles County.

Each meal served will offer two pork chops, a baked potato, applesauce, green beans, cookie, and bottle of water. Tickets are available for $10 each and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets can be purchased from any Coles County 4-H member or at the Coles County Extension Office, 809 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets are also available at the Coles County Farm Bureau, 719 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.