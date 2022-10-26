Doudna stages to be busy with variety of shows in coming days

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center on the campus of Eastern Illinois University will be buzzing with performances over the next week.

“Down in the Valley,” an opera by Kurt Weill and Arnold Sungaard, will be performed Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, in Dvorak Concert Hall.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are $10 for the general public.

The opera is a simple tale of a boy who falls in love with a girl after an Appalachian prayer meeting. Her father wants her to go to the dance not with the young man, but with a shyster who the father thinks will bail him out of his money troubles.

At the dance, the villain gets drunk and threatens the hero with a knife. The two fight and the villain dies by his own weapon, but the boy is condemned to be hanged. The father blocks all contact between the two lovers, so the boy breaks free for a last, loving rendezvous, before turning himself in to meet his fate.

"The American Soldier," starring Douglas Taurel, is a one-man dramatic production that reveals the struggles American soldiers face at war and explores the bravery our veterans and their families face when they try to come back home and re-enter civilian life.

The award-winning performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Tickets are $25 for the general public. Seating is very limited, so advance purchase is recommended.

Pianist Sean Chen, described as a “thoughtful musician well beyond his years," will be performing in Dvorak Concert Hall on Friday, Nov.4.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $10 for the general public.

Chen is a Millsap Artist in Residence at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory. He has performed with many prominent orchestras and at venues all over the world, and collaborated with such esteemed conductors as Leonard Slatkin, Michael Stern, Gerard Schwarz and Nicholas McGegan.

The EIU Jazz Faculty will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Dvorak Concert Hall.

The program will feature a variety of music by contemporary composers as well as familiar jazz standards.

Tickets are $10 for the general public. Proceeds will go to the David Frank Tanner/Ronald Eugene Gholson Endowed Fund Celebrating the Goodness of Music.