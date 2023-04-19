CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's annual Spring Fest is set to bring its mix of live music, artist vendor booths, and food trucks to campus a day earlier than usual.

Spring Fest will held Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, on the south side of the Doudna Fine Arts Center and inside the facility this year instead of its usual schedule of Friday-Sunday.

Dennis Malak, director of programs, publicity and promotions for Doudna, said this change will provide an additional weekday while classes are in session to get students involved.

"We want to have more time for students to come out and enjoy Spring Fest," Malak said. He added that the event also draws local residents and visitors, particularly on Saturdays.

Student and faculty performers will play a prominent role throughout Springfest's three days, including opening day performances by a faculty woodwind ensemble at 1 p.m. in the Doudna concourse, and the Blue Note Sextet at 3 p.m. and the jazz lab band at 4 p.m. on the outdoor stage. The cast of the Doudna's recent "Xanadu" production will perform at 5 p.m. outdoors.

Those opening day performances and many others on Friday and Saturday will occur with no admission charge, including Jefferson Elementary Chorus' performance of "Pirates! The Musical" at 4 p.m. Saturday on the outdoor stage.

In addition, children's book author and illustrator Michelle Nelson Schmidt will give free presentation at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday in the Lecture Hall.

There also will be ticketed performances of Doudna's production of the play, "Fairview," at 7:30 p.m. all three evenings in the Black Box theater, plus the Wind Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Dvorak Concert Hall.

More than half a dozen food trucks will be open throughout the festival on the south side of Doudna, along with approximately 20 artist vendor booths. Arts and crafts consignment booths also will be open inside the Doudna concourse.

The full schedule is posted at eiu.edu/festival/springschedule.php.