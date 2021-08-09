Effingham County Fair concludes with demolition derby, officials celebrate high attendance

EFFINGHAM — Steve Nolan was all smiles as his grandson explored John Deere tractors at the Effingham County Fair on Saturday.

"It's our first time at the fair and we've loved it," said Nolan. "We're new to the area. We moved out here a couple years ago and wanted to experience all that Effingham and the surrounding county had to offer."

Nolan, who came to the area for work, said he and his family has enjoyed the livestock events and the Saturday's demolition derby.

"This was a blast!" he said.

The fair wrapped up its weeklong run on Saturday with the demolition derby, a loud and action packed event which drew more than a thousand people to the fairground grandstands.

The derby drew competitors from the local area and across the Midwest to compete for more than $11,000 in prize money, including the "Punisher" award for most aggressive driving.

The event was just the final event in the weeklong celebration of Effingham County. On Friday night, country singers Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy took the stage to put on a country music show which also drew a large crowd.

Other events at the fair included the annual pageants to determine this year's fair queens. Kaylee Phillips was crowned the 2021 Miss Effingham County Fair on Tuesday night, with the younger Kinley Will being crowned Junior Miss Effingham County Fair on Sunday.

"It's such an honor," Phillips told the Daily News earlier this week. "I am super excited to be the queen and I can't wait to represent the fair the best that I can."

Other events included carnival rides, 4-H showings, displays of crafts and tractors, and horse racing. This year, the fair hosted the Downstate Classic, a harness racing event that came to Effingham for the first time. With it came the largest purse of winnings in Effingham County Fair history, $42,651.

And of course the fair brought fair food, a perennial favorite among attendees.

This year, attendance reached new heights, with fair board members estimating 28,000 attendees over the course of the week, with some days reaching as many as 4,000 people.

This continues a trend over several years of increasing attendance, which Fair Board President Phil Hartke says has allowed them to invest in capital improvements to the fairgrounds, which lets them plan a high quality fair, which draws more people.

The high attendance meant that, on some days, the fair had to shuttle people from overflow parking in Altamont.

"We're kind of in the entertainment business, so it's attendance, attendance, attendance," said Hartke. "If you get great attendance, you can afford to do improvements and you can afford to pay a little bit more for the entertainment."

Last year, the fair was cancelled due to COVID-19 and board members were excited to return for the 2021 fair.

"We're glad to be back. We're glad that people didn't forget that it's a good time at the fair," said Hartke, who is almost as much a fixture at the fair as the fair.

Hartke was first elected to the fair's board in 1983 and has been president for ten years. Hartke will be president until 2022 and he said that he hopes to continue his involvement in the fair.

"I enjoy the success we've had," said Hartke with a grin.

