EIU is 2022 corn maze design sponsor

PARIS — Eastern Illinois University has been announced as L&A Family Farms’ 2022 corn maze sponsor; one that holds special meaning to the farm.

Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is teaming up with the farm, which is entering its fourth year of fall family fun. The sponsorship allowed EIU to help select this year’s maze design.

In the middle of a seemingly endless pattern of diagonal twists and turns, the design prominently spells “#EIU” and incorporates Eastern Illinois University’s mark. Those familiar with EIU’s logo know the mark features one of the university’s most-recognized symbols – Old Main, often referred to as the castle.

The mark will serve as the courtyard of this year’s maze. From the courtyard, there are three smaller mazes with checkpoints hidden inside. Instead of making it to an exit, visitors will need to find all three checkpoints to call their adventure through the corn a success.

The design also includes an expansion of a spookier attraction first offered last year. A separate maze has been cut into the layout that’ll serve as a haunted corn maze. The main corn maze will open Saturday, Sept. 17, and the haunted path will be open select Friday and Saturday nights through October.

The sponsorship announcement is exciting for a family of eight Eastern Illinois University alumni.

“My wife, son, son-in-law, parents, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and myself are all proud EIU graduates,” said Brian Lau, co-owner of the farm. “It may be a field of green now, but we’re excited to ‘bleed blue’ and welcome fellow Panthers to our property.”

The farm will host a day where Eastern Illinois students – past, present and future – faculty and staff can enjoy the fall activities, including the corn mazes, pumpkin patch, hayrides and bonfire sites at a discounted price. Additional details on the event will be announced when plans are finalized.