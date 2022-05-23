Entries sought for Mattoon Arts Council Outdoor Quilt Show

MATTOON — Entries are being sought for the Mattoon Arts Council's second annual Outdoor Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 11 at Lytle Park.
The local Prairie Stitchers group has made plans to partner once again with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild for this show, which does not have a geographic limit on entries. Participants can each enter up to two quilts that they have completed within the past three years for competition in various categories, including best of show and people's choice awards.
Prairie Stitcher Jamie Willis said they hope to have at least 40 entries to help fill up the bocce ball court, yoga circle and other outdoor spaces for the show, which has a June 18 rain date. She said the Bloomington/Normal group plans once again to bring the 20-inch mini quilts that its members have created as part of Kona Cotton's annual color challenge, which has a "Cosmos" color theme this year.
The outdoor show also will once again feature works created through a "mystery quilt" program. Prairie Stitcher Phyllis Karpus said each of the more than 30 participants in this effort receive a different quilting piece every week and then use their own personal touch to assemble these pieces into quilts.
"You don't know what each week's piece of the pattern is going to look like. It brings people together with a common interest," Karpus said. She added that the 2022 "mystery quilt" program organized by Jan Booker and Jan Little has a "Rose of Sharon" theme in memory of quilter and longtime University of Illinois Extension staff member Sharon Kuhns, who died last year at age 72.
Intent to exhibit forms, show guidelines and quilt label information are available at www.mattoonartscouncil.org/. More information is available by calling the council at (217) 258-6286.
Viewers choice
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
Viewers choice
Dawn O'Brien of Charleston, at left, points out her quilt to Tanya Morton and Mary Morton, both of Mattoon, on Saturday, June 12 during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show at Lytle Park.
Mini quilts line the front of a garden shed during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday in Lytle Park.
Quilts are arranged around Lytle Park's yoga circle during he Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12.
