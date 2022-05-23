 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Entries sought for Mattoon Arts Council Outdoor Quilt Show

  • 0

MATTOON — Entries are being sought for the Mattoon Arts Council's second annual Outdoor Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 11 at Lytle Park.

The local Prairie Stitchers group has made plans to partner once again with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild for this show, which does not have a geographic limit on entries. Participants can each enter up to two quilts that they have completed within the past three years for competition in various categories, including best of show and people's choice awards.

Prairie Stitcher Jamie Willis said they hope to have at least 40 entries to help fill up the bocce ball court, yoga circle and other outdoor spaces for the show, which has a June 18 rain date. She said the Bloomington/Normal group plans once again to bring the 20-inch mini quilts that its members have created as part of Kona Cotton's annual color challenge, which has a "Cosmos" color theme this year.

Quilting prize ribbons

Prairie Quilters member Corrine Joyner is pictured on May 12 at the Mattoon Public Library helping create prize ribbons for the Mattoon Arts Council 2022 Outdoor Quilt Show on June 11 at Lytle Park.

The outdoor show also will once again feature works created through a "mystery quilt" program. Prairie Stitcher Phyllis Karpus said each of the more than 30 participants in this effort receive a different quilting piece every week and then use their own personal touch to assemble these pieces into quilts.

"You don't know what each week's piece of the pattern is going to look like. It brings people together with a common interest," Karpus said. She added that the 2022 "mystery quilt" program organized by Jan Booker and Jan Little has a "Rose of Sharon" theme in memory of quilter and longtime University of Illinois Extension staff member Sharon Kuhns, who died last year at age 72.

Intent to exhibit forms, show guidelines and quilt label information are available at www.mattoonartscouncil.org/. More information is available by calling the council at (217) 258-6286.

PHOTOS: Mattoon Arts Council outdoor quilt show

The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.

1 of 7

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski opens up on frustration caused by delays

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski opens up on frustration caused by delays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News