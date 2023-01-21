 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ALL ABOARD

Families see model trains in action at Mattoon mall

Model trains make circuits around a display during the model train show on Saturday at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

MATTOON — Locomotives and their cars made continuous circuits around a 16-by-60-foot display at lunchtime Saturday during the model train show at the Cross County Mall.

Four-year-old Carson Speas excitedly watched several of these circuits as his grandfather, Will Scroggins of Arthur, lifted him off the floor so he could see the top of the display.

"We live next to railroad tracks, so he sees trains whenever he comes around for a visit. He loves trains. Every time a train goes by the house, he has to go out and watch," Scroggins said, adding that the tracks are busy. "He will see 20 trains a day and he will have to check every one of them out."

Getting a lift

Will Scroggins of Arthur lifts up his grandson, 4-year-old Carson Speas, to see a 16-by-60-foot display at the model train show on Saturday at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. 

Scroggins said Carson's love of trains is what drew them to the model train show, which is scheduled to continue from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in the Rural King Event Center near the mall's fountain.

Vendors are on hand at the show for those wanting to buy, sell and trade model trains and accessories in all scales. Walking by the vendor booths, Scroggins said he and his wife have purchased some small train sets for Carson, but they may need to getter a bigger one as his interest grows. 

Scroggins marveled at the size and detail of the 16-by-60-foot display as he looked over it with his grandson.

Model train show planned Saturday, Sunday at Cross County Mall in Mattoon

"It looks amazing. They put a lot of time and effort into this," Scroggins said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

David Diehl, who lives west of Neoga, said he started building this expansive model train set in 1995 as part of a Central Indiana "O" Scalers club display that was eventually exhibited at Union Station in Indianapolis, where he lived at the time. The display started with just two 8-foot sections.

Diehl said he keeps the now considerably larger display, which has folding table legs, in a 25-foot-long storage container. He said it was good to take the display out of storage after five years for the show, noting that setting up all the components took eight hours on Thursday.

"The part that takes the longest is leveling all of it," Diehl said, of getting his trains to run smoothly on the tracks.

Capturing a moment

Shannon Rhodabarger of Effingham watches as her son, 9-year-old Tanner, takes photos and a video of a 16-by-60-foot display at the model train show on Saturday at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

The model train enthusiast has built a sawmill and many other buildings by hand for his display, which also includes trees and grassy hills. He has dotted the display with many tiny figurines, such as leprechauns, to see if people notice them.

Nine-year-old Tanner Rhodabarger of Effingham, who became a train fan after living near tracks, said looking for the figurines was one of his favorite parts of seeing the large display. He pointed out a figure perched on top of a railroad bridge, plus the UFO and futuristic tank under the bridge, to his parents.

"I like the whole thing because the whole thing is amazing," said 9-year-old Hannah Jeisy of Mattoon while viewing the display alongside her family. She added, "When they built the mountains, they made it really realistic.

Family time

Kyle Jeisy of Mattoon follows along with his children, 7-year-old Gabe and 9-year-old Hannah, as they look over a 16-by-60-foot display at the model train show on Saturday at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

The model train show was organized by several local enthusiasts. They have also set up a model train shop featuring a 41-by-34-foot display next to the interior entrance to Hibbett Sports. The shop will be open for the duration of the show.

In addition, visitors to the show are invited to see the the Jerry McRoberts memorial train set in the Coles County Historical Society's Mattoon depot museum. The museum in the lower level of the train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave. downtown, will be open to the public during the show.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

