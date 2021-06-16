Father's Day weekend cruise night planned Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — A Dad's Night Out/Father's Day Weekend Cruise Night with free concerts is planned Saturday night along Broadway Avenue.

The route for the 6-10 p.m. cruise has been expanded this year to have turnaround points at 21st at the route's west end downtown and in Peterson Park at the east end. In addition, the Coles County Health Department will hold a free, one shot only Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the First Mid Bank & Trust parking lot between 15th and 16th streets during the cruise.

"We want this event to be more than just a cruise. We envision Dad's Night Out to be all the things for dad to enjoy," said event co-organizer Gary Voudrie of Mattoon. Voudrie added that he and his fellow volunteers want to spotlight, "All the things to enjoy in Mattoon on a summer Saturday night."

The activities they are presenting for fathers and their families include free concerts. Brad Brown Band & Friends will play country, oldies and gospel music at 7-9 p.m. in the Heritage Park band shell downtown. The band Flood will close out the cruise with a concert at 9 p.m. in the Joe's Nightclub parking lot at Broadway and 19th Street. A DJ will provide music at Broadway and 15th.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Cruise night participants are also invited to get out of their vehicles and stroll through downtown, socialize with each other and watch other cruisers roll through the route.

"In order to make watching cruise night safer, we ask that folks bring their lawn chairs and sit on the train station bridge instead of sitting in the street," Voudrie said. "The 'lawn chair bridge' is the safest place to sit and watch the cruise and hear the (concert) in Heritage Park."

Participants are also encouraged to dine in or get take out from one of the many restaurants along the cruise route and to visit other businesses there.

"Dad's Night Out will hopefully bring customers to all the Broadway and downtown restaurants to celebrate Father's Day," Voudrie said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.