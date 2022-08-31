Fireworks display planned at Lake Mattoon beach

MATTOON — The Friends of Lake Mattoon community group plans to hold its annual fireworks display Saturday night at the Lake Mattoon beach.

The community group estimated that the fireworks provided by J & M Displays will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with Sunday as the rain date. There will be limited parking available at the nearby Lake Mattoon Marina.

To ensure safety during the fireworks, the beach will be closed to the public all day Saturday. No through traffic will be allowed near the beach beginning at 8:30 p.m. All boaters watching the fireworks are asked to respect the orange buoy boundaries for the display.