Five Mile House hosts EIU volunteer day, plans upcoming events

CHARLESTON — Visitors to the Five Mile House in Charleston on Aug. 21 were treated to an Eastern Illinois University volunteer day open house that included a concert by Mackville.

The seven musicians, with six stringed instruments (mandolin, violin, stand-up bass, two guitars and banjo), performed in the barn for over 70 visitors.

The gift shop wagon entertained shoppers who also enjoyed demonstrations of the processing of a raw wool fleece by the spinners guild, utilizing a hearty fire in a barrel stoked by Brian Karrick and Larry Stephens.

Dick Hummel shared his search for the solution to the mystery identity of the woman’s portrait possibly signed by Paul Sargent. Possible identification of the woman in the portrait was suggested, debated and unresolved by the audience. Several other Sargent family mysteries were described in the program. A number of audience members contributed valuable, relevant information about the Sargent family saga and the Five Mile House organizers thank Carolyn Stevens who created the PowerPoint presentation.

Brian and Lorelei blacksmithed a handle for the giant grinding wheel.

While the Five Mile House's Sunday seminars have ended for the season, join them on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a day-long blacksmith hammer-in, followed by a barn dance, open to anyone who enjoys dancing, beginning around 4 p.m.

The caller and fiddler, friends of Ruth Riegel, are traveling all the way from Wisconsin for this event.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 2, Five Mile House will hold an afternoon event with many activities for children and adults to enjoy including hands-on pioneer food preservation, spinning demonstrations, farm animal petting zoo, rope-making, cider pressing, chair caning, candle dipping, Amazing Andrew the Magician, a live band, honey and handmade soap, pumpkins and gourds for sale.

Organizers are currently seeking volunteers to help with this gala event.