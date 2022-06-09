Five Mile House to host live music, events

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House will be brimming with activity on Sunday June 12.

At 1 p.m. the barn will be filled with live music by the “Over the Hills” duo, performing traditional Irish and Scottish music.

The spinners guild will also be demonstrating their craft and Cheryl Hawker will hold an afternoon demonstration in the summer kitchen of how to care for food after it is preserved by pioneer methods. Hawker will show what preserved food looked like and how it could be used to supplement their primarily meat-and-bread-based winter and spring diet.

Brian Karrick will operate the rope-making machine and blacksmithing will be demonstrated in the yard, with several blacksmith vendors offering items for purchase.

At 2:30 p.m., David Kent Coy, with the assistance of Dick Hummel, will introduce attendees to the lives and times of the many residents of Five Mile House. Over 20 families resided in Five Mile House over its roughly 180 years of existence.

Five Mile House will hold its Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2. It will feature a barn dance with Motherlode and Ruth Riegel, caller, concession wagon, gift shop wagon, blacksmithing, magician, pumpkins, farm animal petting zoo, reptile petting zoo, handmade soap, honey, hearth and woodstove cooking, apple cider pressing, hands-on pioneer food preparation, spinning and weaving, chair caning, make it and take it crafts for kids, rope making, cross-cut sawing, archeology club, and candle dipping.

The Five Mile House is at the intersection of Westfield Road and Route 130.

