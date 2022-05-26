Five Mile House to open summer season with open house

CHARLESTON — Five Mile House opens the 2022 summer season with its first open house and barn dedication from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May 29.

Music will be provided by Luna Halos. At 2 p.m. the Commodore Perry Davis 1880’s barn will be dedicated with speeches from those involved in its relocation on the site. A ribbon cutting will be conducted by a representative from the Charleston Mayor's office.

The barn provides space for a period blacksmith forge, and a spacious setting for Five Mile House programming as they pursue their historical mission of recovering and sharing with the public the history of Coles County over its 190 years of existence.

The preserved house and reconfigured barn provide all the necessary physical settings to demonstrate how early settlers cooked, clothed themselves, fashioned and repaired the tools necessary to everyday life, and entertained themselves with simple games and tuneful music in the occasional intervals between their perpetual labors.

Refreshments will be served.

The Five Mile House is at the intersection of Westfield Road and Route 130.

