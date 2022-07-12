Food trucks, entertainment planned for 'Our Town Mattoon'

MATTOON — The "Our Town Mattoon" celebration Friday evening is set to bring 10 food and drink vendors, live entertainment, a car cruise and more to Heritage Park downtown.
City officials and volunteers with the Mattoon in Motion community planning group have organized the celebration in conjunction with TV station WCIA's ongoing "Our Town" series spotlighting Mattoon. Volunteer Sarah Dowell said the Champaign-based CBS affiliate plans to broadcast live from Heritage Park.
"There are a lot of different things planned," Dowell said of the celebration's lineup from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Dowell said the vendors there will include Big Al's Shakeups, which is the focus of an "Our Town" segment. Al Krietemeier started selling his lemon shake-ups in 1995 and his stand subsequently became a fixture at Bagelfest and other events. Since Krietemeier's death at age 69 in 2014, his family have continued to sell shake-ups, snow cones, funnel cakes, and more at his Big Al's stands.
The vendor roster also includes Aunt Kim's Kettle Corn, Beautifully Brewed Coffee, Brookins Hawaiian Ice, House of Brisket, JD's Country Bake Shop, La Luna Mexican Restaurant food truck, Patty Lou's Sweet Treats, SweeTea'z Traveling Tea Trailer, and a Washington Savings Bank children's lemonade stand.
La Luna co-owner Amanda Perdomo said she looks forward to helping bring attention to her hometown and to introducing her new business to the community. Perdomo said she and her husband, Rene, have sold their stakes in Don Sol Mexican Grill in Mattoon and are focusing on their food truck and catering business so they can spend more time with their children.
Perdomo said La Luna offers tacos, nachos, quesadillas and other familiar menu items, plus seasonal treats such as a fruit salad and a S'mores Delight fried filled tortilla to go with Bagelfest's 2022 "Camp Bagelfest" theme. She has been booking her food truck to operate at Bagelfest and other special events, and at local businesses.
"People are really welcoming the opportunity to have food trucks for their employees and to being able to open it up to the public, as well. It benefits the employees and the business," Perdomo said.
Dowell said the celebration's entertainment lineup includes musical performances by Big Blue Mountain, Mike Sanders and Brad Brown, plus dance and cheer performances from Margene's Dance Studio, Mattoon schools and Lake Land College. In addition, she said, Kevin Hamilton of Mattoon plans to hold an extra edition of his monthly Cruising Broadway Downtown Mattoon events during the celebration. The Mattoon Arts Council, Mattoon Public Library and other community groups will have booths there, as well.
The celebration is scheduled to start with an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter carrying WCIA's Kevin Lighty landing on the grounds of the Mattoon Area Family YMCA downtown as he heads to Heritage Park, Dowell said.
1 of 23
Kitty on parade (copy)
Nugs, a 1-year-old Persia, rides in a cat stroller pushed by her owner, Sarah Easter of Charleston on Monday at Morton Park in Charleston during the Ped Parade that the Coles County 4-H Dog Spin Club held as part of Red, White & Blue Days.
The Mattoon American Legion held a pancake breakfast Monday morning during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston. Pictured, from the left, are Dave Finley, Darrell Nees and George Birch work the griddle during the breakfast.
Rep. Mary Miller passes out candy at Red, White and Blue Days. Miller, an Eastern Illinois University alum and longtime Coles County Resident recently won the Republican primary race, setting her up to run in the upcoming general elections.
Bruce Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan and his band, portraying Springsteen's E Street Band, perform their Bruce in the USA show Sunday night during Red, White & Blue Days in Morton Park in Charleston.
Volunteer Bobbie Woolbright serves up all-you-can-eat ice cream to Karen Decker of Charleston and her great-nephew Wyatt Halsey and her great nieces Willow and Grace Halsey during Red, White & Blue Days on Sunday at Morton Park in Charleston. The ice cream sales help the Fourth of July Committee raise money for this annual celebration.
Scott Hood of Ashmore, at left, talks about his 1923 Ford T Bucket "Red Dragon" with Joe and Denise Wilson of Charleston on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
The 2022 Red, White & Blue Days celebration held activities during the long Fourth of July weekend at Morton Park in Charleston.
1 of 23
Kitty on parade (copy)
Nugs, a 1-year-old Persia, rides in a cat stroller pushed by her owner, Sarah Easter of Charleston on Monday at Morton Park in Charleston during the Ped Parade that the Coles County 4-H Dog Spin Club held as part of Red, White & Blue Days.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Pancake breakfast (copy)
The Mattoon American Legion held a pancake breakfast Monday morning during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston. Pictured, from the left, are Dave Finley, Darrell Nees and George Birch work the griddle during the breakfast.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Dr. Robert Blagg
Dr. Robert Blagg rings Morton Park's honorary Liberty Bell Monday afternoon.
corryn.brock
Joie Edershem
Joie Edershem waves to a semi truck during the Red, White and Blue Days parade. Edershem said her favorite part of the parade was the truck with "the biggest weewoo."
corryn.brock
Coles County Faith-Base Coalition for Racial Justice
Bill Lair drives in the parade as a member of the Coles County Faith-Base Coalition for Racial Justice.
corryn.brock
State Rep. Chris Miller
State Rep. Chris Miller drives a truck in the Red, White and Blue Days parade in support of his wife, Rep. Mary Miller's campaign.
corryn.brock
Rep. Mary Miller
Rep. Mary Miller passes out candy at Red, White and Blue Days. Miller, an Eastern Illinois University alum and longtime Coles County Resident recently won the Republican primary race, setting her up to run in the upcoming general elections.
corryn.brock
Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley
Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley walks in the Red, White and Blue Days parade.
corryn.brock
Emmalyn Walker
Coles County Fair Queen Emmalyn Walker waves to her subjects during the Red, White and Blue Days parade.
corryn.brock
Milo Mason
Milo Mason plays in the water next to Morton Park.
corryn.brock
Caroline Neal-Hecksil
Caroline Neal-Hecksil does a cartwheel in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days.
corryn.brock
Lily Davis
Lily Davis cleans off from the bubble play area at Red, White and Blue Days.
corryn.brock
Red, White and Blue Days
A young boy plays in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days.
corryn.brock
Caroline Neal-Hecksil
Caroline Neal-Hecksil does a cartwheel in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days.
corryn.brock
Vivian Allen
Vivan Allen plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days.
corryn.brock
Aubree Allen
Aubree Allen plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days.
corryn.brock
Madden Bell
Madden Bell plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days.
corryn.brock
Red, White and Blue Days
A man, covered in bubbles, sits and watches as children enjoy the bubbles and water play areas set up at Red, White and Blue Days.
corryn.brock
Bruce in the USA (copy)
Bruce Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan and his band, portraying Springsteen's E Street Band, perform their Bruce in the USA show Sunday night during Red, White & Blue Days in Morton Park in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Rick K & The Road Trip (copy)
Rick K climbs a ladder as he and his Road Trip band perform The Village People's "YMCA" Sunday evening during Red, White & Blue Days atMorton Park in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
AYCE ice cream (copy)
Volunteer Bobbie Woolbright serves up all-you-can-eat ice cream to Karen Decker of Charleston and her great-nephew Wyatt Halsey and her great nieces Willow and Grace Halsey during Red, White & Blue Days on Sunday at Morton Park in Charleston. The ice cream sales help the Fourth of July Committee raise money for this annual celebration.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Father and son at the car show (copy)
Andy Bays of Charleston and his 6-year-old son, Trey, look over cars on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
'Red Dragon' (copy)
Scott Hood of Ashmore, at left, talks about his 1923 Ford T Bucket "Red Dragon" with Joe and Denise Wilson of Charleston on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
Beck Gutierrez picks up her order from the La Luna Mexican Restaurant food truck on Wednesday in front First Mid Illinois's Broadway West office. La Luna and eight other food vendors are scheduled to take part in the Our Town Mattoon celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Heritage Park downtown.
Customers gather at theLa Luna Mexican Restaurant food truck on Wednesdayin front First Mid Illinois's Broadway Westoffice. La Luna and eight other food vendors are scheduled to take part in theOur Town Mattoon celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Heritage Park downtown.