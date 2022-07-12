Food trucks, entertainment planned for 'Our Town Mattoon'

MATTOON — The "Our Town Mattoon" celebration Friday evening is set to bring 10 food and drink vendors, live entertainment, a car cruise and more to Heritage Park downtown.

City officials and volunteers with the Mattoon in Motion community planning group have organized the celebration in conjunction with TV station WCIA's ongoing "Our Town" series spotlighting Mattoon. Volunteer Sarah Dowell said the Champaign-based CBS affiliate plans to broadcast live from Heritage Park.

"There are a lot of different things planned," Dowell said of the celebration's lineup from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Dowell said the vendors there will include Big Al's Shakeups, which is the focus of an "Our Town" segment. Al Krietemeier started selling his lemon shake-ups in 1995 and his stand subsequently became a fixture at Bagelfest and other events. Since Krietemeier's death at age 69 in 2014, his family have continued to sell shake-ups, snow cones, funnel cakes, and more at his Big Al's stands.

The vendor roster also includes Aunt Kim's Kettle Corn, Beautifully Brewed Coffee, Brookins Hawaiian Ice, House of Brisket, JD's Country Bake Shop, La Luna Mexican Restaurant food truck, Patty Lou's Sweet Treats, SweeTea'z Traveling Tea Trailer, and a Washington Savings Bank children's lemonade stand.

La Luna co-owner Amanda Perdomo said she looks forward to helping bring attention to her hometown and to introducing her new business to the community. Perdomo said she and her husband, Rene, have sold their stakes in Don Sol Mexican Grill in Mattoon and are focusing on their food truck and catering business so they can spend more time with their children.

Perdomo said La Luna offers tacos, nachos, quesadillas and other familiar menu items, plus seasonal treats such as a fruit salad and a S'mores Delight fried filled tortilla to go with Bagelfest's 2022 "Camp Bagelfest" theme. She has been booking her food truck to operate at Bagelfest and other special events, and at local businesses.

"People are really welcoming the opportunity to have food trucks for their employees and to being able to open it up to the public, as well. It benefits the employees and the business," Perdomo said.

Dowell said the celebration's entertainment lineup includes musical performances by Big Blue Mountain, Mike Sanders and Brad Brown, plus dance and cheer performances from Margene's Dance Studio, Mattoon schools and Lake Land College. In addition, she said, Kevin Hamilton of Mattoon plans to hold an extra edition of his monthly Cruising Broadway Downtown Mattoon events during the celebration. The Mattoon Arts Council, Mattoon Public Library and other community groups will have booths there, as well.