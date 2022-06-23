Fourth of July celebrations getting early start in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Independence Day festivities will get an early start this weekend in Coles County with the Oakland Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday in Oakland and Red, White & Blue Days bingo games on Sunday in Charleston.

Saturday's celebration will conclude with fireworks at dusk on the Oakland school district's campus. Red, White & Blue Days' multiple days of events will conclude at dusk July 4 with Charleston-Mattoon fireworks at the Coles County Memorial Airport.

Roy McCammon, one of the Oakland celebration's organizers, said most of their activities will be at Lake Park near the school campus, starting with a parade stepping off from the park at 11 a.m.

"Everything is going to be in walking distance of everything," McCammon said. He added that attendees will be able to get refreshments at the park from Zack's Snack Shack, We Li Kit Ice Cream, and a new shaved ice food truck. The children's events at the park will include an inflatable activity from 1-5 p.m.

McCammon noted that Independence Pioneer Village on the north side of Oakland plans to host its annual tractor show from10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, with pork loin sandwiches and an ice cream sundae bar, and the Oakland Swimming Pool will be open noon-8 p.m., with its concession stand offering hot food and ice cream.

"It will be a fun filled day with lots of cool treats," McCammon said.

Red, White & Blue Days will begin with the Harold Hackett Memorial Bingo games at 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the Charleston Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 1821 20th St., next to VFW Park. The games are named in memory of festival co-founder and longtime bingo caller Harold Hackett.

Betty Coffrin, a member of the Charleston Fourth of July committee, said the bingo games offer participants the opportunity to play for cash and prizes all afternoon in an air conditioned space away from the summer heat and any inclement weather. Entry is 25 cents per card, per game.

Proceeds from the bingo games and other Fourth of July committee fundraisers help pay for the festival's free concerts. This year's festival will feature Bruce Springsteen tribute act Bruce in the USA at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, in Morton Park, following a classic rock opening act by Rick K & The Road Trip at 6 p.m.

Charleston's Fourth of July parade is schedule for 1 p.m. Monday, July 4, from the courthouse square to Morton Park. Charleston Community Band Director Ginger Stanfield said the band will perform on a 40-foot trailer in the parade that day after performing its annual Red, White & Blue Days Patriotic Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in Kiwanis Park.

"It will feature all patriotic music and a dedication to our veterans past and present," Stanfield said.

Mattoon's parade is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 4 from Western Avenue and 21st Street through downtown to Peterson Park.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

