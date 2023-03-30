LERNA — Celebrate a presidential tradition at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with the traditional egg roll along with other period games, craft activities, and an Easter egg hunt with designated times for different age groups, 12 and under.

The Easter egg hunt begins at 1:15 p.m. and the egg roll, with categories for differing age groups, begins at 2 p.m. Children need their own basket for the egg hunt.

Although President Rutherford Hayes hosted the first official White House Easter Egg Roll in 1878, children had been rolling their colored eggs in races since just after the end of the Civil War. The first reported egg roll was during Abraham Lincoln’s successor, Andrew Johnson’s, term in office and by the 1870s it was a popular spring tradition for the children of the capitol city.

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, a part of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, was the 1840s home of Abraham Lincoln’s father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln. It is located eight miles south of Charleston and 14 miles southwest of Mattoon.

For more information, call 217-345-1845 or visit lincolnlogcabin.org