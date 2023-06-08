MATTOON — The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association is hosting its annual Trap Shoot and Golf Outing on Friday, June 16, in Lerna.

For over a decade, Illinois LICA has hosted events to bring local contractors, businesses, and landowners together for some friendly competition, a chance to win prizes, and to network within the industry.

The event kicks off with a morning trap shoot (50 clays) at McKillip Farm in Lerna, followed by lunch at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon. At 1 p.m., the 18-hole golf outing begins with a chance to win door prizes, cash hole prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.

After golf, the event wraps up at the clubhouse with awards announcements and a steak dinner. Full event registration is $90 and includes the trap shoot, lunch, golf, and dinner. Partial registration options are available. Any individual or four-some is eligible to participate.

On Saturday, Saturday, June 17, Illinois LICA’s Backhoe Rodeo and Picnic hosted will be held at Lake Land College in Mattoon. It will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast, followed by some friendly competition at the backhoe rodeo that will challenge even the most experienced operators as they battle for the title of rodeo champ.

At noon, a catered picnic lunch will be served

For more information and to register, go to visit illica.net/events or call Illinois LICA at 309-932-1230.