The No Bad Days Farm, which has a blue 1979 Ford in its logo, is preparing to host the Rhythm & Blooms Music Festival on Saturday and to have the musicians perform on a trailer, with the backdrop being the Lynn Acres subdivision pond in rural Shelbyville.
MATTOON — The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association is hosting its annual Trap Shoot and Golf Outing on Friday, June 16, in Lerna.
For over a decade, Illinois LICA has hosted events to bring local contractors, businesses, and landowners together for some friendly competition, a chance to win prizes, and to network within the industry.
The event kicks off with a morning trap shoot (50 clays) at McKillip Farm in Lerna, followed by lunch at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon. At 1 p.m., the 18-hole golf outing begins with a chance to win door prizes, cash hole prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.
After golf, the event wraps up at the clubhouse with awards announcements and a steak dinner. Full event registration is $90 and includes the trap shoot, lunch, golf, and dinner. Partial registration options are available. Any individual or four-some is eligible to participate.
On Saturday, Saturday, June 17, Illinois LICA’s Backhoe Rodeo and Picnic hosted will be held at Lake Land College in Mattoon. It will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast, followed by some friendly competition at the backhoe rodeo that will challenge even the most experienced operators as they battle for the title of rodeo champ.