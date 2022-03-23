Mattoon 7-year-old invites the public to a holiday party

MATTOON — Seven-year-old Whyatt Yarnell wants to say hello to Santa Claus again.

The Charleston native is a bit tired as he battles his latest round of cancer, but he and his family are ready to celebrate the holidays.

“He’s feeling pretty good, but he gets worn out easily,” said his grandmother Christine Blassi of Decatur. ”Honestly, if you looked at him right now, you would never know how sick he is.”

Whyatt’s family has invited the public to join them from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the former Deb’s clothing store in Cross County Mall in Mattoon to celebrate Christmas, Easter, Independence Day and any other holiday.

Whyatt spent all of 2021 preparing for a stem cell transplant, which included quarantining for six months, tests, and the procedure. “He missed all the holidays,” his grandmother said.

During the many hospital and doctors’ visits, the family learned Whyatt has Leptomeningeal, a cancer with a grim prognosis. “It’s progressive,” Blassi said.

The family is celebrating the time they have together by including Whyatt and all the activities he enjoys. According to Blassi, family is important to the 7-year-old.

“We just decided, not only are we going to celebrate every holiday that he’s missed, we’re just going to celebrate every day,” she said.

After the family opened the event up to the public, the number of activities and visitors grew. “It’s just snowballed into this huge party,” Blassi said.

Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny have sent RSVPs. Spider-Man, Whyatt’s favorite superhero, will also be there. Each table will focus on a specific holiday with activities and decorations. Entertainment will be provided by a DJ. Food will also be available during the event. The family recommends visitors dress in their favorite holiday attire.

Funds from a silent auction with various gift baskets will go towards the end-of-life costs the family expects to endure.

Anyone who knows or wants to meet Whyatt is invited to attend. His time spent in the various children’s hospitals has opened up his personality. He is accepting of all people, his grandmother said. “He seriously knows no stranger,” she said. “He’s just the biggest flirt.”

The family wants to acknowledge his life and those who are important to him now.

“So many people do this after someone passes away,” Blassi said. “We want to do it while he’s with us and he can enjoy it and people can enjoy him.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0