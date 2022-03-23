Mattoon 7-year-old invites the public to a holiday party

MATTOON — Seven-year-old Whyatt Yarnell wants to say hello to Santa Claus again.
The Charleston native is a bit tired as he battles his latest round of cancer, but he and his family are ready to celebrate the holidays.
“He’s feeling pretty good, but he gets worn out easily,” said his grandmother Christine Blassi of Decatur. ”Honestly, if you looked at him right now, you would never know how sick he is.”
Whyatt’s family has invited the public to join them from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the former Deb’s clothing store in Cross County Mall in Mattoon to celebrate Christmas, Easter, Independence Day and any other holiday.
Whyatt spent all of 2021 preparing for a stem cell transplant, which included quarantining for six months, tests, and the procedure. “He missed all the holidays,” his grandmother said.
During the many hospital and doctors’ visits, the family learned Whyatt has Leptomeningeal, a cancer with a grim prognosis. “It’s progressive,” Blassi said.
The family is celebrating the time they have together by including Whyatt and all the activities he enjoys. According to Blassi, family is important to the 7-year-old.
“We just decided, not only are we going to celebrate every holiday that he’s missed, we’re just going to celebrate every day,” she said.
After the family opened the event up to the public, the number of activities and visitors grew. “It’s just snowballed into this huge party,” Blassi said.
Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny have sent RSVPs. Spider-Man, Whyatt’s favorite superhero, will also be there. Each table will focus on a specific holiday with activities and decorations. Entertainment will be provided by a DJ. Food will also be available during the event. The family recommends visitors dress in their favorite holiday attire.
Funds from a silent auction with various gift baskets will go towards the end-of-life costs the family expects to endure.
Anyone who knows or wants to meet Whyatt is invited to attend. His time spent in the various children’s hospitals has opened up his personality. He is accepting of all people, his grandmother said. “He seriously knows no stranger,” she said. “He’s just the biggest flirt.”
The family wants to acknowledge his life and those who are important to him now.
“So many people do this after someone passes away,” Blassi said. “We want to do it while he’s with us and he can enjoy it and people can enjoy him.”
PHOTOS: 2019 Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois
Truck_Convoy 61 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 60 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 59 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 58 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 57 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 56 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 55 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 54 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 53 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 52 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 51 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 50 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 49 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 48 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 47 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 46 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 45 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 44 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 43 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 42 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 41 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 40 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 39 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 38 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 37 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 36 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 35 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 34 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 33 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 32 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 31 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 30 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 29 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 28 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 27 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 26 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 25 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 24 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 23 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 22 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 21 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 20 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 19 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 18 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 17 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 16 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 15 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 14 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 13 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 12 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 11 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 10 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 9 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 8 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 7 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 6 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 5 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 4 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 3 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 2 6.29.19.JPG
Truck_Convoy 1 6.29.19.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Over 30 participants took part in a Mattoon in Motion's community planning effort Thursday night at the Elevate building in the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave., to discuss past accomplishments, current challenges and future goals to shape the city of Mattoon.