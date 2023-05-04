MATTOON — Plans are well underway for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation’s 34th annual Golf Benefit to be held Friday, June 9, at Meadowview Golf Course.

Net proceeds from this year’s event will benefit SBL’s behavioral health services.

In recent years, SBL has experienced an unprecedented rise in demand for mental health services. Proceeds from the Golf Benefit will assist behavioral health services staff to better meet these demands by helping provide emergent needs for uninsured patients, resources for providers to use in therapy and assist with addressing the substance abuse crisis in the communities the hospital serves.

“Our behavioral health services staff recognizes the surge of patients who seek mental health support, and are ready to help those who need that specialized care,” SBL Special Events Officer Kim Lockart said. “Support from the Golf Benefit will assist our BHS team to provide both adults and children with the care they need.”

Even if you’re not a golfer, you can still support behavioral health services by making a general donation or by purchasing raffle tickets for one of two prizes: a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon, and/or a week-long vacation package to the destination of your choice.

The bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon was donated by Niemann Foods in Mattoon.

The week-long vacation package to the destination of your choice also includes 40,000 Southwest Sky Miles and $1,000 cash for expenses. The Resort Vacation Certificates program offers a world of vacation options in desirable locations across six continents. Reservations must be made by Dec. 31, and travel must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. The package is courtesy of KC Summers of Mattoon.

SBL thanks the title sponsors of the Golf Benefit: BSA LifeStructures, Inc.; First Mid; Hinshaw & Culbertson, LLP; Kirchner Building Centers; McCarthy Building Companies; Meadowview Golf Course; Primary Systems; Quinn Johnston; SC3F Wealth Management Group; and KC Summers.