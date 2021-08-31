Watch now: Diving Dogs make a splash in Decatur

Three-year-old Mia leaps into the water after her owner, Paul Ragle, throws a toy during the North American Diving Dogs exhibition on Tuesday at 2021 Farm Progress Show. Visit herald-review.com to see photos and videos from the event.
Madison Hatch, one of the many new fans on hand, records the North American Diving Dogs event. Hatch is part of FFA from Rowva, Illinois.
Evie Huddleston was impressed with what she saw during the North American Diving Dogs event at the Farm Progress Show. “I feel like the small dogs do amazing, but I love dogs though.”
Three-year-old Mia and her owner, Paul Ragle, wait Tuesday for the start of the North American Diving Dogs exhibition.
A 3-year-old Jack Russell/Rat Terrier mix, Mia lives near Lake Decatur with her owner Paul Ragle. Jumping into the lake after her favorite toy nearly every day was the only experience the small dog had at leaping into a massive amount of water.
Ragle learned about the Farm Progress Show’s competition in the Herald & Review and wanted to give Mia the opportunity to show her stuff.
“This is the first time, besides Lake Decatur,” Ragle said.
No experience was necessary to jump into the large pool of water.
“The dog’s got to have the desire to jump,” said Mary Daly. “It’s just something that’s in them.”
Daly and her dog, Scout, traveled from St. Louis to compete on Tuesday. The 12-year-old Jack Russell has competed in other dog competitions, including racing, for several years. “He’s a champion in everything,” Daly said. “He jumped 18-feet-4-inches years ago.”
Dogs from across the country have competed in similar diving contests. Larger competitions can host more than 50 dogs. Tuesday’s contests had about a dozen dogs jumping.
“It’s the best jump of the week,” Brian Butler, operator of Great Lakes North American Diving Dogs, said about the diving results. “This week it’s just bragging rights (for the winner). The future, there’s always some potential for prize money.”
The jumping record was set at 36-feet in 2019. Mia jumped 16-feet, a distance that impressed those experienced in the competition.
“If she finds a love for it, we have events all across Illinois,” Butler said. “For her first time, she’s doing amazing.”
DIVE IN
The North American Diving Dogs competition is held each day of the Farm Progress Show at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. To register, visit northamericadivingdogs.com.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Farm Progress Show 2021
WHEN: Vendors open at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2
WHERE: Progress City USA, north of Richland Community College campus
COST: $20 for adults; $10 for children ages 13-17; ages 12 and under are free
ON STAGE: Lee Brice performs at 5:30 p.m. on the show grounds.
