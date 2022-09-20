Greenup Fall Festival planned Thursday-Saturday

GREENUP — The annual Greenup Fall Festival is scheduled to be held Thursday-Saturday downtown.
The Greenup Chamber of Commerce has reported that its festival will start with the queen pageants from 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday in the Village Hall followed by a cruise night from 5-9 p.m. Friday, with food and craft vendors open during the cruise.
Community-wide rummage sales are planned all day Friday and Saturday. Other activities on Saturday will include food and craft vendors, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; a parade, 11 a.m.; Cumberland schools fall concert, 1-2 p.m.; Touch-a-Truck, 1-3 p.m.; free inflatables, 1-4 p.m.; Greenup VFW beer tent, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; and Jane Doe concert, 7:30-10:30 p.m.