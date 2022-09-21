Harvest Frolic set Saturday, Sunday at Lincoln Log Cabin

LERNA — Community members are invited to celebrate the arrival of autumn during the annual Harvest Frolic at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.

The historic site reported that its Lincoln and Sargent farms will host activities depicting 19th-century life, including children's games, crafts, and hearth cooking. A number of artisans will be on site demonstrating their 19th-century crafts, including spinning, pottery, broom making, blacksmithing and embroidery. Admission to the event will be free and open to the public.

Several 19th-century-style performances are planned at the Sargent Farm, including three shows on both days by the Clockwork Clown's street performance and by the Hoosier Spectacle's sword swallowing and juggling stunts. The Unreconstructed String Band will perform at this farm throughout both days. Mike Anderson, known as The Dulcimer Guy, will play and tell stories at noon and 2 p.m. both days in the Visitor Center.

Visitors will also be able to take in the view with the Grand Camera Obscura and check out Common Stock Entertainment's cabinet of curiosities during the Harvest Frolic. Historic cricket demonstrations with Tom Melville will take place all day Sunday on the Lincoln Farm.

Sunday's scheduled activities also include storyteller Brian "Fox" Ellis discussing "Black Hawk’s View of American History" at 11 a.m. and "Lincoln Tales Tall and True" at 3 p.m. in the auditorium, and leading a "Seeing the Prairie Through Lincoln's Eyes" nature walk at 1 p.m. starting at the Visitor Center.