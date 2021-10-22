 Skip to main content
Haunted Library event, costume contest set in Casey

CASEY — A Haunted Library event with a Halloween costume contest and parade are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, at Casey Township Library, 307 E. Main St.

Haunted Library tours recommended for ages 10 and under will be held 3-5 p.m., followed by tours recommended for ages 11 and up from 6-9 p.m. Admission will $3 per person or $5 for two tickets for both tours.

Other activities will take place 3-6 p.m. on the library grounds, including a free Story Walk, face painting, rock painting and pumpkin decorating. A cake walk will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the Casey-Westfield High School band will perform at 4 p.m. Hotdogs, nachos and other concessions will be on sale there.

The Bookworm

The front of the Casey Township Library and The Bookworm on its front lawn have been decorated for the Haunted Library event on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Casey Chamber of Commerce's costume contest will begin at 4 p.m. with judging on the library grounds. Prizes will be awarded in various categories. Participants are invited to enter a Halloween-themed bicycle, stroller, or children’s wagon or to dress up their pets for the contest.

The costume parade will start at 5 p.m. at 111 E. Main St. at the World’s Largest Teeter Totter, one of the many "Big Things in a Small Town" attractions in Casey. The procession will travel east on Main Street to Roosevelt School near the library.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

