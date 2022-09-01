Lake Land College Foundation to host Golf Classic

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Foundation will host its annual Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club.

It is a four-man scramble format with registration and lunch for golfers beginning at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

Golfers can register as a team of four or individually. Individual players are encouraged to sign up, as all players will be placed on a team. Entries are limited to the first 144 golfers.

The entry fee is $125 per golfer or $500 per team of four. Lunch, 18-holes, cart and refreshments are included.

All proceeds assist the Lake Land College Foundation in building relationships that will support and enhance the educational opportunities and services to students through financial support from alumni and friends.

Teams or individuals can sign up through the Lake Land College Foundation at lakelandcollege.edu/foundation/golf or by contacting 217-234-5376 or atucker1563@lakelandcollege.edu.