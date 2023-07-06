LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Pickers Market returns Sunday, July 9, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 400 N. State St., downtown Litchfield.

This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items and refurbished items.

Each month the Litchfield Pickers Market welcomes musicians to perform at the Carnegie Park stage. During the July 9 market, Katie Hatch will perform at 9 a.m., followed by Butch Moore and Alan White at noon.

Limited picnic tables are provided in the park area, but the public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Admission to the market is free, with parking around the perimeter. Only service animals will be permitted.

Food vendors will be on site at every intersection at the market. Menus are available at the website below.

For more information, go to the Litchfield Pickers Market Facebook page, visitlitchfield.com or call the Litchfield Tourism Office on weekdays at 217-324-8147.