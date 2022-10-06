 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Litchfield Pickers Market returns

  • 0

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Pickers Market returns Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Litchfield.

This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, and refurbished items.

Each month the Litchfield Pickers Market welcomes musicians to perform at the Carnegie Park stage. During the Oct. 9 market, Avery Kern will perform from 9-11:30 a.m. and P-Nut and the Shells from noon–3 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Gaslight to Feature Rose Hulman art professor Soulaf Abas

Limited picnic tables are provided in the park area, but the public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Food will be available along State Street located at every intersection. 

For more information go to Litchfield Pickers Market Facebook page or call the Litchfield Tourism Office on weekdays at 217-324-8147.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Shelton sells rights to music catalogue

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Shelton sells rights to music catalogue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News