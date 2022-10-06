LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Pickers Market returns Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Litchfield.

This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, and refurbished items.

Each month the Litchfield Pickers Market welcomes musicians to perform at the Carnegie Park stage. During the Oct. 9 market, Avery Kern will perform from 9-11:30 a.m. and P-Nut and the Shells from noon–3 p.m.

Limited picnic tables are provided in the park area, but the public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Food will be available along State Street located at every intersection.