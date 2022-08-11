 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Pickers Market returns Sunday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Litchfield.

The Litchfield Pickers Market is the largest open-air pickers market in the region and is located less than 3 miles off Interstate 55. This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, and refurbished items and occurs every second Sunday of the month through October.

The event features music performances at the Carnegie Park stage.

Limited picnic tables are provided in the park area, but the public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Food will be available along State Street located at every intersection. 

