LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Pickers Market returns Sunday, July 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Litchfield.

The Litchfield Pickers Market is the largest open-air pickers market in the region and is located less than 3 miles off Interstate 55. This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, and refurbished items.

Each month the Litchfield Pickers Market welcomes musicians to perform at the Carnegie Park stage. During the July 10 market, Lexy Schelmer will perform from 9-11:30 a.m. and the Colin Helton Band from noon–3 p.m.

Limited picnic tables are provided in the park area, but the public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Food will be available along State Street located at every intersection. 

For more information go to Litchfield Pickers Market Facebook page or call the Litchfield Tourism Office on weekdays at 217-324-8147.

