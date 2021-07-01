35th annual Lake Sara fireworks to be held

EFFINGHAM — The Good Neighbors of Lake Sara are sponsoring the 35th Annual Lake Sara Fireworks on Saturday, July 3. The fireworks will begin promptly at 9:15 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 10.

Fireworks can be viewed from a boat on Lake Sara, although Terry Trueblood, commander of the Effingham County Dive and Rescue Team, recommends to those that do to be safe and to be respectful of other boaters as both Effingham Water Aurthority and the Department of natural Resources will be patrolling the waters before, during and after the fireworks.

To observe the fireworks from land, come to the Lake Sara Beach at the end of Beach Road. To avoid traffic congestion and to keep a safety corridor, there will be no parking allowed on either Beach Road or Moccasin Road. The entrance will be closed promptly at 9 p.m. There is plenty of parking available near the beach. You are also welcome to view from your car.

The Lake Sara Fireworks is paid for solely by private and business donations. Members of the Good Neighbors of Lake Sara will be collecting donations at the entrance to the parking lots at the beach.

