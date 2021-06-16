Amish Country Tractor Cruise to return after two-year break

ARTHUR — After a two year break — one because of Mother Nature and the other because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Amish Country Tractor Cruise is set to hit the road on Saturday, June 19.

“People are ready to get out and have something to do,” said Cruise Director Jim Fleming. “So far, we have participants coming from Mississippi and West Virginia.”

Registration for the 36-mile cruise will begin at 6 a.m. at Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur. It will depart at 8:30 a.m. There will be a 10 a.m. rest stop at Wind Swept Farms west of Arthur and lunch will be served at Heritage Family Farms northeast of Arthur. The cruise is expected to return to Arthur by 2:30 p.m.

Funds raised from the cruise will go toward scholarships to agriculture students at Arthur-Lovington- Atwood-Hammond High School.

For more information contact Jim Fleming at 217-791-1026 or by email at fbjf1964@consolidated.net.

