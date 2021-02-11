 Skip to main content
Applications available for the Governor’s Hometown Awards
Applications available for the Governor's Hometown Awards

SPRINGFIELD — The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service is accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards program.

The Hometown Awards give formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. These projects, sponsored by local units of government, had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact, thereby generating a positive outcome in the community, and by extension, the state.

Now in its fourth year with Serve Illinois, the Governor’s Hometown Awards continues to enhance the Commission’s mission to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. Volunteers are continuing to step up to serve unmet needs in their communities and recognition of these community service projects is essential.

Interested townships, villages, cities, and counties can apply now through Friday, Feb. 19 for projects that occurred and utilized volunteers in their communities from the period of Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020. This year’s application cycle will cover a two-year period. For additional information regarding program criteria and the application process, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

