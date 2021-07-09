Bagel Bow Wow moving to earlier time, date

MATTOON — Bagelfest has moved its annual Bagel Bow Wow dog contest to an earlier time and day to try to avoid the dog days of summer, and has added an online category.

City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said the contest had always been held during the festival on Saturday afternoon, when the temperatures were often at their hottest for the week. The hot weather had deterred some owners from entering their dogs in the event.

“The decision was made to move the contest to (6 p.m.) Wednesday night when things are just starting to get going at Bagelfest,” Burgett said. She added that the festival continues to work closely with contest organizer Bernie de Buhr of deBuhr’s Feed & Seed.

Owners are invited to bring their dogs to the Bagel Bow Wow contest once again at the Rotary Band Shell in Peterson Park, but they can also enter photos of their prized canines in a new online category this year.

Burgett said the online category will provide a way to reach out to dog owners who might not otherwise participate in the contest.

More information about the Bagel Bow Wow contest is available by calling deBuhr’s Feed & Seed at 217-234-7373 or visiting the store at 2001 Western Ave.

