Bagel Bow Wow moving to earlier time, date

MATTOON —
Bagelfest has moved its annual Bagel Bow Wow dog contest to an earlier time and day to try to avoid the dog days of summer, and has added an online category.
City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said the contest had always been held during the festival on Saturday afternoon, when the temperatures were often at their
hottest for the week. The hot weather had deterred some owners from entering their dogs in the event.
“The decision was made to move the contest to (6 p.m.) Wednesday night when things are just starting to get going at Bagelfest,” Burgett said. She added that the festival continues to work closely with contest organizer Bernie de Buhr of deBuhr’s Feed & Seed.
Deena Hamilton of Mattoon shows her 10-month-old Springerdoodle during the Bagel Bow Wow at the 2018 Mattoon Bagelfest.
JG-TC FILE PHOTO
Owners are invited to bring their dogs to the Bagel Bow Wow contest once again at the Rotary Band Shell in Peterson Park, but they can also enter photos of their prized canines in a new online category this year.
Burgett said the online category will provide a way to reach out to dog owners who might not otherwise participate in the contest.
More information about the Bagel Bow Wow contest is available by calling deBuhr’s Feed & Seed at 217-234-7373 or visiting the store at 2001 Western Ave.
PHOTOS: 2019 Bagelfest in Mattoon
1 Mattoon Bagelfest 5 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 1 7.20.19.JPG
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 2 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 3 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 4 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagel Fest 6 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 7 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 8 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 9 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 10 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 11 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 12 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 13 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 14 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 15 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 16 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 17 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 18 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 19 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 20 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 21 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 22 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 23 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 24 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 25 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 26 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 27 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 28 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 29 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 30 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 31 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 32 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 33 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 34 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 35 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 36 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 37 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 38 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 39 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 40 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 41 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 42 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 43 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 44 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 45 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 46 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 47 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 48 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 49 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 50 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 51 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 52 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 53 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 54 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 55 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 56 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 57 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 58 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 59 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 60 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!