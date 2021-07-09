Bagelfest to feature Journey tribute, Ricky Skaggs, I Am They concerts

MATTOON — Bagelfest 2021’s concerts will offer returning favorite Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, country and bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs, and nationally recognized contemporary Christian band I Am They.

“I think our music lineup is hitting a lot of personal favorites,” said Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett.

All three concerts will be held on the main stage at Peterson Park’s Grimes Field, where all lawn seating will be offered this year. Burgett said this will give attendees the opportunity to spread out and place their lawn chairs where they want. Each concert will start at 8 p.m., with the gates opening at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s concert will feature Resurrection, which has a stated goal of creating the most authentic Journey experience possible. Lead singer Ryan Christopher is known for recreating Journey front man Steve Perry’s signature look, mannerisms and vocals.

Burgett said Nashville, Tennessee-based Resurrection, which formed in 2014, created a fun, party-like atmosphere at Grimes Field during this band’s first Bagelfest concert in 2017.

“We wanted to bring them back. We just knew folks wanted to hear them again,” Burgett said. “Everyone loves Journey. Everyone has favorite songs. That was an easy decision to make.”

However, Resurrection’s scheduled return performance in 2020 was postponed when Bagelfest was cancelled that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burgett said the festival was fortunate to have a contract with this act that enabled the concert to be moved to 2021.

Burgett said the Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder concert on Friday will be a new Bagelfest act, one that has drawn much attention from music fans. She said several of those calling for tickets have expressed a deep respect for his skills as a musician working with a variety of genres and instruments.

“He is a country legend, but he also plays bluegrass and gospel,” Burgett said, noting that Skaggs plays guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin and other instruments. “A lot of people who don’t normally come to Bagelfest are buying tickets.”

Skaggs, who started his career in bluegrass, reached the top of the country charts in 1981 with his “Waitin’ for the Sun to Shine” album and ultimately achieved 12 No. 1 hits in the 1980s, including “Honey (Open That Door)” and “Country Boy.”

The artist returned to his bluegrass roots in 1997 when he started his ongoing Skaggs Family Records label and began his partnership with Kentucky Thunder. Skaggs has won 15 Grammy awards during his long career, been inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and received the National Medal of Arts.

With I Am They’s concert on Thursday, Burgett said Bagelfest was fortunate again to carryover a postponed show from 2020 and to bring in an act that has continued to grow its national visibility since then.

The Carson, Nevada-based band released its self-titled debut album in 2015, a year in which it also received a Dove Award nomination for New Artist of the Year and toured nationwide with MercyMe. I Am They scored its first top 10 hit in 2018 with “Scars” and it has continued to chart hits.

Admission is free to all of Bagelfest’s Thursday night contemporary Christian concerts. Concert-goers can purchase Skaggs tickets for $15 each, Resurrection tickets for $10 each, or both for $20 by visiting www.mattoonbagelfest.com or calling 1-800-500-6286.

“You would never be able to see Ricky Skaggs for under $75-$100 in any other venue,” Burgett said.

